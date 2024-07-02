Water Price Prediction: WATER Plummets 23% As The Pepe Unchained ICO Rockets Past $1 Million Raised

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The water value plummeted 23% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.002124 as of seven:15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 17% to $57.53 million.

This stoop got here regardless of crypto trade Bitget including WATER to its PoolX platform.

Water Value Rebounds On A Double Backside Sample

The WATER value has been regular inside a decent vary, settling comfortably on the $0.001731 help degree which has shaped a double backside sample suggesting a shift of the pattern upwards.

This help has boosted bulls, pushing the worth as much as the $0.002366 resistance degree as they purpose for greater highs.

WATERUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

Regardless of a latest dip in bearish exercise, bullish traders are gearing as much as push the WATER value past the $0.002858 mark, hinting at a possible continuation of the upward pattern.

At the moment, the worth is buying and selling above each the 50 easy transferring averages (SMA), which now helps WATER value upward momentum and reinforces the general bullish sentiment out there.

The MACD common line additionally crosses the sign line under the impartial degree. Furthermore, the inexperienced histogram bars are optimistic, indicating elevated investor curiosity. This alignment suggests a powerful bullish pattern, with the MACD indicators exhibiting optimistic momentum.

Moreover, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) has bounced again from the 30 oversold ranges previous the 50 midline degree to 60 close to the overbought degree of 70, signalling intense shopping for stress.

WATER Value Bulls Might Push The Uptrend To A New Excessive

Ought to WATER proceed its upward trajectory, it might rally again to the earlier resistance degree, resting at $0.003545. This sustained upward motion means that within the upcoming weeks, there’s potential for WATER to reclaim its all-time excessive at $0.004958, indicating a considerable restoration in its market price.

Conversely, WATER may face elevated promoting stress if it struggles to breach this vital resistance. In such a situation, consideration can be drawn to the $0.001946 mark as a major help degree to watch carefully.

This degree would change into essential in figuring out whether or not the WATER value continues to stabilize or experiences an additional decline.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Presale Blasts Previous $1 Million

In the meantime, the brand new meme coin Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has rocketed previous $1 million in funds raised in its presale.

🚀 $1,000,000 raised! 🚀 The last word chain is damaged. From right here on, we’re taking it to the subsequent degree. Prepare for the final word Layer 2 this summer time. 🐸⛓️🧠 pic.twitter.com/tS2JSi8rHq — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 27, 2024

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) stands out from different meme cash by introducing its native Layer 2 chain on prime of Ethereum’s community. This transfer not solely liberates it from Ethereum’s limitations but additionally brings unprecedented pace, scalability, and considerably decrease charges.

With this devoted community, Pepe Unchained is ready to realize transaction speeds 100 instances quicker than most meme cash hosted on Ethereum.

Who’s prepared for the subsequent stage of Pepe’s journey? 🚀 A brand new dimension of Pepe has been unlocked! Be a part of Pepe’s Layer 2 now and expertise the longer term. 🐸🧠 pic.twitter.com/8NGeDIdXUg — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 26, 2024

The timing of Pepe Unchained’s market debut is advantageous, particularly as Ethereum transaction charges rise and curiosity in meme cash stays excessive amongst traders.

Along with its speculative attraction, the staff behind Pepe Unchained will generously reward early consumers.

These collaborating within the present presale have the possibility to buy the meme coin and achieve entry to a extremely engaging staking alternative that’s providing a 2,017% Annual Share Yield (APY).

Crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says Pepe Unchained could possibly be the subsequent 10x PEPE spinoff.

PEPU tokens are at present priced at $0.0080964 every. With a value hike scheduled in about two days, potential consumers shouldn’t wait too lengthy earlier than locking in the most effective deal.

Purchase PEPU tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

