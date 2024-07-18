Water Price Plummets 19% As Traders Rush To Buy This AI Meme Coin With Time Running Out

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Water worth has plunged 19% during the last 24 hours to commerce at $0.00067026 as of 6:25 p.m. EST.

Regardless of the droop, some trade consultants nonetheless consider that current endorsements for $WATER by soccer stars Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho will trigger the undertaking to pump once more eventually.

Water Value Prediction: How is The Token Trying In the present day?

Analysing Water worth charts, the 4-hour $WATER/USD chart exhibits a current worth of 0.0006353. The value motion signifies a interval of consolidation following a pointy decline. The Bollinger Bands are comparatively broad, suggesting excessive volatility. The Water worth trades close to the decrease band, indicating potential oversold situations and a doable reversal or stabilization.

The Superior Oscillator (AO) exhibits a damaging worth of -0.0001137, indicating bearish momentum. The histogram is predominantly pink, confirming the downward development in current durations.

Alternatively, the Common Directional Index (ADX) worth is 20.65, suggesting a weak development. Because the worth is beneath 25, the present development (bearish) just isn’t very sturdy, and there may be a possible for a development reversal or continuation of sideways motion.

The quantity (SMA 9) is 1.221M, exhibiting reasonable buying and selling exercise. There are not any vital quantity spikes, which aligns with the consolidation part noticed. The Superior Oscillator signifies a seamless bearish development.

The ADX means that the bearish development is weak and won’t be sustained. If the Water worth nears the decrease Bollinger Band, oversold situations might trace at a doable reversal or stabilization. Merchants ought to look ahead to potential reversal indicators or a breakout from the present consolidation vary to verify the following path of the development.

4-hour WATER/USD Chart | Supply: GeckoTerminal

In the meantime, because the Water worth drops, the upcoming launch of WienerAI (WAI) has merchants scrambling to buy the cryptocurrency.

A Good Different?

WAI is a canine-themed meme coin that mines two of the most well liked niches in crypto: meme cash and AI. That’s a key purpose behind its success, which has seen its presale funding surge to $7.3 million.

One other key purpose is its plan to launch an AI buying and selling bot to help token holders in figuring out the most effective crypto investments. Though the idea of a buying and selling assistant pushed by AI might initially sound daunting, WAI simplifies it for customers no matter experience stage.

WAI offers thorough market evaluation designed to extend your probabilities of success once you ask on your subsequent commerce suggestion.

This software additionally considerably improves on typical on-chain buying and selling, which regularly has issues like lengthy wait instances, MEV assaults, and transaction failures.

WienerAI additionally affords a horny staking alternative with annual returns at the moment pegged at 153%.

In line with 99Bitcoins, a widely known YouTube channel with over 705k subscribers, $WAI might 100x after launch.

You should purchase WAI tokens with ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card for $0.00073. The undertaking’s presale is coming to a detailed in lower than 18 days, so that is now your last alternative to purchase one of many hottest presales of the yr.

Go to the official web site to purchase WAI tokens right here.

