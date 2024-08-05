Watch Wrestling at 2024 Paris Olympics Live Online Free Without Cable

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

U.S. viewers can stream Olympic wrestling beginning Monday, August 5 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET by way of Peacock and different cable TV streaming providers listed under. Right here’s the complete schedule for watching wrestling on the summer season video games, plus the right way to catch all of the motion, together with on-line free of charge.

At a Look: Tips on how to Watch Wrestling on the 2024 Paris Summer time Olympics

Tips on how to Watch Wrestling on the 2024 Paris Olympics On-line

Right here’s the right way to livestream the 2024 Olympic wrestling matches on-line, no cable required. Included are choices for the right way to watch the Olympics free of charge.

Editor’s Selection Beginning at $7.99 per thirty days Peacock is the official streamer of the Olympics, so you may watch all of the motion on this service, together with catching the wrestlers in motion. The streamer is $7.99 per thirty days (or $79.99 per 12 months) for the ad-supported Premium bundle or $13.99 month (or $139.99 yearly) for the ad-free Premium Plus plan. Other than the Summer time Olympics, you’ll additionally get entry to originals like Apples By no means Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit motion pictures like Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Evening Swim and others; reside sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels. Associated: The Finest Peacock Streaming Offers

DirecTV greatest Cable streamer general Free 5-day trial; packages from $69.99 per thirty days Watch Olympic wrestling on DirecTV Stream, which carries USA Community (together with in 4K) and provides a free five-day trial. The cable streamer additionally consists of greater than 90 different channels — like NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and far more. Subscriptions begin at $69.99 per thirty days for the entry-level Leisure plan; see different choices and join DirecTV’s free trial right here.

Fubo Finest Worth Free 7-day trial; packages from $79.99 per thirty days Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics wrestling occasions on USA Community free of charge with a seven-day trial to Fubo, which begins at $79.99 per thirty days for over 190 information, leisure and sports activities channels. Different Fubo plans embody the Elite bundle ($89.99 per thirty days for over 250 channels) and the Premier tier ($99.99 month-to-month for over 260 channels); study extra right here.

Hulu greatest reside television streaming bundle Free 3-day trial; packages from $76.99 per thirty days New subscribers of Hulu + Stay TV also can stream the Paris Olympics free of charge with a three-day trial. The cable TV streaming service carries USA Community and greater than 90 different networks and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ beginning at $76.99 per thirty days with advertisements. See all of Hulu + Stay TV’s subscription choices right here.

Sling Finest First Month Deal Packages from $20 for the primary month New eligible subscribers can stream the wrestling occasions on E! and USA on Sling‘s Blue plan (recurrently $45 month-to-month), which is just $70 for the primary two months. In any other case, the bundle is on sale for $20 for the primary month, or get the mixed Sling Orange + Blue plan to get 46 channels at $35 in your first month (reg. $60 month-to-month).

Tips on how to Watch Wrestling on the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV

Watch Olympic wrestling by way of your cable TV supplier on USA and CNBC. You too can watch on both NBCSports.com or by way of the NBC Sports activities cellular app together with your Peacock or TV supplier login, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV, Sling, Verizon and Xfinity. To notice: all matches are streaming on Peacock, with medal rounds and replays airing on USA and CNBC (full schedule under).

2024 Olympics Wrestling Schedule

Monday, Aug. 5:

Mat A: Greco-Roman 60kg Eliminations on Peacock, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Mat B: Girls’s Freestyle 68kg Eliminations on Peacock, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Mat C: Greco-Roman 130kg Eliminations on Peacock, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Semifinals: W 68kg Freestyle, M 130kg Greco-Roman & extra on Peacock, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET

GR 60kg, 130kg & W Freestyle 68kg Eliminations on USA, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 6:

Mat A: Greco-Roman 77kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat B: Girls’s Freestyle 50kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat C: Greco-Roman 97kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

GR 77kg, 97kg & W Freestyle 50kg Eliminations on USA, 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET

Finals: M 60kg Greco-Roman, W 68kg Freestyle & extra on Peacock, 9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET

Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & extra on USA, 2:15 p.m. PT/5:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 7:

Mat A: Greco-Roman 67kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat B: Girls’s Freestyle 53kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

GR 67kg, 87kg & W Freestyle 53kg Eliminations on USA, 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

Finals: M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & extra on Peacock, 9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET

Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & extra on USA, 2:15 p.m. PT/5:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 8:

Mat A: Males’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat B: Girls’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat C: Males’s Freestyle 86kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

M 57kg, W 57kg Freestyle Eliminations on USA, 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

Finals: M 87kg Greco-Roman, W 53kg Freestyle & extra on Peacock, 9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET

Finals: GR 67kg, W Freestyle 53kg & extra on USA, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 9:

Mat A: Males’s Freestyle 74kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat B: Girls’s Freestyle 62kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat C: Males’s Freestyle 125kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle Eliminations on USA, 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30a.m. ET

Finals: M 86kg & W 57kg Freestyle & extra on Peacock, 9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET

Finals: M&W Freestyle 57kg & extra on USA, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 10:

Mat A: Males’s Freestyle 65kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat B: Girls’s Freestyle 76kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

Mat C: Males’s Freestyle 97kg Eliminations on Peacock, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET

M65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle Eliminations on USA, 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30a.m. ET

Finals: M 74kg & W 62kg Freestyle & extra on Peacock, 9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET

Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle on USA, 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET

Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle on CNBC, 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 11: