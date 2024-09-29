Watch Wisconsin vs USC game today: Channel, time, streaming info

Bye weeks are often welcomed in the course of the soccer season. However, for Wisconsin, it was wanted.

Along with being pounded by No. 4 Alabama 42-10 two weeks in the past, the Badgers misplaced quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for the season because of a torn ACL. All of the sudden, backup quarterback Braedyn Locke is now QB1 on the depth chart.

Locke’s first begin might be on the highway in UW’s Huge Ten opener at No. 13 USC on Saturday. The Trojans misplaced to No. 12 Michigan, 27-24, in Ann Arbor final week.

LIVE COVERAGE:Wisconsin vs USC soccer rating and recreation updates

Watch: Wisconsin vs USC reside on Fubo (free trial)

The Badgers have struggled to attain at occasions in all three of their video games, so early factors away from residence would appear to be crucial for Locke’s confidence.

This is the best way to watch and take heed to the UW-USC recreation Saturday, together with time, TV schedule and streaming info:

What channel is Wisconsin vs USC on immediately?

Watch Wisconsin vs. USC reside on Fubo (free tiral)

Wisconsin vs. USC will broadcast nationally on CBS in Week 5 of the 2024 school soccer season. Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (analyst) will name the sport from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Streaming choices for the sport embrace the CBS Sports activities App and Fubo, which gives a free trial to new subscribers.

Wisconsin vs USC time immediately

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Begin Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Wisconsin vs USC recreation begins at 2:30 p.m. from the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Wisconsin vs. USC predictions, picks, odds

Mark Stewart: The Badgers have been embarrassed by Alabama. That kick to the gamers’ delight plus an added week of preparation ought to result in a spirited effort in opposition to the Trojans. However I nonetheless fear about UW’s capability to attain. The unit hasn’t proven the power to carry out at a excessive sufficient degree to win on the highway. Add the wrinkle of a brand new quarterback making his first begin of the season and the Badgers could have their palms full. USC 31, Wisconsin 10.

JR Radcliffe: The bye couldn’t have arrived at a extra good time for the Badgers, who turned the keys to the offense over to backup quarterback Braedyn Locke, with starter Tyler Van Dyke misplaced for the season. The USC protection seemed legit in opposition to Michigan, although, so there will not be any alternative for Locke and Co. to ease into Huge Ten play. The Trojans are, by basically any measure, higher than the Wisconsin Badgers. Name it optimistic instinct, however I do not assume we’re heading for a blowout; I believe Wisconsin will make some badly wanted performs and linger on this recreation earlier than finally bowing out. USC 26, Wisconsin 18.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

ODDS: USC by 14.5

O/U: 50.5

Wisconsin vs USC on radio Saturday

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM 920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide community of stations.

FM-97.3 and AM 920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide community of stations. Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) might be on the decision.

Wisconsin vs. USC on SiriusXM Radio

The Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 372. The USC broadcast is on Channel 195.

Wisconsin soccer schedule 2024

All occasions Central

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan, W, 28-14

vs. Western Michigan, W, 28-14 Sept. 7: vs. South Dakota, W, 27-13

vs. South Dakota, W, 27-13 Sept. 14: vs. Alabama, L, 42-10

vs. Alabama, L, 42-10 Sept. 21: Bye

Bye Sept. 28: at USC*, 2:30 p.m.

at USC*, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5: vs. Purdue*, 11 a.m.

vs. Purdue*, 11 a.m. Oct. 12: at Rutgers*

at Rutgers* Oct. 19: at Northwestern*

at Northwestern* Oct. 26: vs. Penn State*

vs. Penn State* Nov. 2: at Iowa*

at Iowa* Nov. 9: Bye

Bye Nov. 16: vs. Oregon*

vs. Oregon* Nov. 23: at Nebraska*

at Nebraska* Nov. 29: vs. Minnesota*, 11 a.m.

vs. Minnesota*, 11 a.m. Report: 2-1

* Denotes Huge Ten recreation

USC soccer schedule 2024

All occasions Central

Sept. 1: vs. LSU, W, 27-20

vs. LSU, W, 27-20 Sept. 7: Utah State, W, 48-0

Utah State, W, 48-0 Sept. 21: Michigan*, L, 27-24

Michigan*, L, 27-24 Sept. 28: vs. Wisconsin*

vs. Wisconsin* Oct. 5: at Minnesota*

at Minnesota* Oct. 12: vs. Penn State*

vs. Penn State* Oct. 19: at Maryland*

at Maryland* Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers*

vs. Rutgers* Nov. 2: at Washington*

at Washington* Nov. 16: vs. Nebraska*

vs. Nebraska* Nov. 23: at UCLA*

at UCLA* Nov. 30: vs. Notre Dame

vs. Notre Dame Report: 2-1

* Denotes Huge Ten recreation

We sometimes advocate fascinating services and products. If you happen to make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.