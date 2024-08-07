Watch Weightlifting 2024 Paris Olympics Live Online Free Without Cable

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

U.S. viewers can stream Olympic weightlifting beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET by way of Peacock and different cable TV streaming providers listed under. Right here’s the total schedule for watching weightlifting on the summer season video games, plus learn how to catch all of the motion, together with on-line at no cost.

At a Look: Watch Weightlifting on the 2024 Paris Summer time Olympics

Watch Weightlifting on the 2024 Paris Olympics On-line

Right here’s learn how to livestream 2024 Olympic weightlifting on-line, no cable required. Included are choices for learn how to watch the Olympics at no cost.

Editor’s Alternative Beginning at $7.99 per thirty days Peacock is the official streamer of the Olympics, so you may watch each single sporting occasion on the service, together with catching the weightlifters in motion. The streamer is $7.99 per thirty days (or $79.99 per yr) for the ad-supported Premium bundle or $13.99 a month (or $139.99 yearly) for the ad-free Premium Plus plan. Other than the Summer time Olympics, you’ll additionally get entry to originals like Apples By no means Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit films like Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Evening Swim and others; reside sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels. Associated: The Greatest Peacock Streaming Offers

DirecTV greatest Cable streamer general Free 5-day trial; packages from $69.99 per thirty days Watch Olympic weightlifting on DirecTV Stream, which carries CNBC and USA Community (together with in 4K) and presents a free five-day trial. The cable streamer additionally contains greater than 90 different channels — like NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and far more. Subscriptions begin at $69.99 per thirty days for the entry-level Leisure plan; see different choices and join DirecTV’s free trial right here.

Fubo Greatest Worth Free 7-day trial; packages from $79.99 per thirty days Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics weightlifting occasions on USA Community and CNBC at no cost with a seven-day trial to Fubo, which begins at $79.99 per thirty days for over 190 information, leisure and sports activities channels. Different Fubo plans embody the Elite bundle ($89.99 per thirty days for over 250 channels) and the Premier tier ($99.99 month-to-month for over 260 channels); study extra right here.

Hulu greatest reside television streaming bundle Free 3-day trial; packages from $76.99 per thirty days New subscribers of Hulu + Stay TV can even stream the Paris Olympics at no cost with a three-day trial. The cable TV streaming service carries USA Community, CNBC and greater than 90 different networks and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ beginning at $76.99 per thirty days with advertisements. See all of Hulu + Stay TV’s subscription choices right here.

Sling Greatest First Month Deal Packages from $20 for the primary month New eligible subscribers can stream the weightlifting occasions on USA on Sling‘s Blue plan (repeatedly $45 month-to-month), which is barely $70 for the primary two months. In any other case, the bundle is on sale for $20 for the primary month, or get the mixed Sling Orange + Blue plan to get 46 channels at $35 in your first month (reg. $60 month-to-month).

Watch Weightlifting on the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV

Watch Olympic weightlifting by means of your cable TV supplier on USA and CNBC. You may as well watch on both NBCSports.com or by means of the NBC Sports activities cell app along with your Peacock or TV supplier login, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV, Sling, Verizon and Xfinity.

2024 Olympics Weightlifting Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Males’s 61kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Girls’s 49kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET

Males’s 61kg Ultimate on USA, 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 8

Girls’s 59kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Girls’s 49kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on USA, 6:45 a.m. PT/9:45 a.m. ET

Males’s 73kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 9

Males’s 73kg, Girls’s 59kg Finals on USA, 4:15 a.m. PT/7:15 a.m. ET

Males’s 89kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Girls’s 71kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET

Girls’s 71kg Finals on USA, 2:45 p.m. PT/5:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 10

Males’s 89kg, Girls’s 71kg Finals on USA, 1:15 a.m. PT/4:15 a.m. ET

Males’s 102kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 2:30 a.m. PT/5:30 a.m. ET

Males’s 102kg Ultimate on USA, 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET

Girls’s 81kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET

Males’s 102+kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk on Peacock, 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Girls’s 81kg Ultimate on CNBC, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET

Males’s 102+kg Ultimate on CNBC, 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET

