WATCH: Trump speaks at National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Donald Trump falsely advised Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race as the previous president appeared earlier than the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists in Chicago Wednesday in an interview that rapidly turned hostile.

Watch within the participant above.

The Republican former president wrongly claimed that Harris, the primary Black girl and Asian American to function vice chairman, had previously solely promoted her Indian heritage.

“I didn’t know she was Black till plenty of years in the past when she occurred to show Black and now she needs to be often known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump stated whereas addressing the group’s annual conference.

Reside truth verify: Trump on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists convention

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mom, each immigrants to the U.S. As an undergraduate, Harris attended Howard College, one of many nation’s most distinguished traditionally Black schools and universities, the place she additionally pledged the traditionally Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. As a U.S. senator, Harris was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, supporting her colleagues’ laws to strengthen voting rights and reforming policing.

Trump has leveled a variety of criticism at Harris since she changed President Joe Biden atop the doubtless Democratic ticket final week. All through his political profession, the previous president has repeatedly questioned the backgrounds of opponents who’re racial minorities.

Michael Tyler, the communications director for Harris’ marketing campaign, stated in a press release that “the hostility Donald Trump confirmed on stage at present is similar hostility he has proven all through his life, all through his time period in workplace, and all through his marketing campaign for president as he seeks to regain energy.”

“Trump lobbed private assaults and insults at Black journalists the identical method he did all through his presidency — whereas he failed Black households and left all the nation digging out of the ditch he left us in,” Tyler stated. “Donald Trump has already confirmed he can’t unite America, so he makes an attempt to divide us.

White Home press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was requested throughout her briefing with reporters on Wednesday about Trump’s remarks and responded with disbelief, initially murmuring, “Wow.”

Jean-Pierre, who’s Black, known as what Trump stated “repulsive” and stated, “It’s insulting and nobody has any proper to inform somebody who they’re how they establish.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked his opponents and critics on the premise of race. He rose to prominence in Republican politics by propagating false theories that President Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, was not born in the USA. “Birtherism,” because it grew to become identified, was simply the beginning of Trump’s historical past of questioning the credentials and {qualifications} of Black politicians.

Throughout this 12 months’s Republican major, he as soon as referred to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, as “Nimbra.”

Trump’s look Wednesday on the annual gathering of Black journalists instantly grew to become heated, with the previous president sparring with interviewer Rachel Scott of ABC Information and accusing her of giving him a “very impolite introduction” with a troublesome first query about his previous criticism of Black folks and Black journalists, his assault on Black prosecutors who’ve pursued instances in opposition to him and the dinner he had at his Florida membership with a white supremacist.

“I believe it’s disgraceful,” Trump stated. “I got here right here in good spirit. I really like the Black inhabitants of this nation. I’ve accomplished a lot for the Black inhabitants of this nation.”

Trump continued his assaults on Scott’s community, ABC Information, which he has been arguing shouldn’t host the following presidential debate, regardless of his earlier settlement with the Biden marketing campaign. He additionally a number of occasions described her tone and questions as “nasty,” a phrase he used previously when describing girls, together with Hillary Clinton and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex.

The Republican additionally repeated his false declare that immigrants within the nation illegally are “taking Black jobs.” When pushed by Scott on what constituted a “Black job,” Trump responded by saying “a Black job is anyone that has a job,” drawing groans from the room.

At one level, he stated, “I’ve been the most effective president for the Black inhabitants since Abraham Lincoln.”

The viewers responded with a mixture of boos and a few applause.

Scott requested Trump about his pledge to pardon folks convicted for his or her roles within the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol and particularly whether or not he would pardon those that assaulted cops.

Trump stated, “Oh, completely I’d,” and stated, “In the event that they’re harmless, I’d pardon them.”

Scott identified they’ve been convicted and subsequently should not harmless.

“Properly, they had been convicted by a really, very powerful system,” he stated.

At one level, when he was defending his supporters who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, he stated, “Nothing is ideal in life.”

He in contrast the 2021 revolt to the protests in Minneapolis and different cities in 2020 following the dying of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and to more moderen protests on the Capitol final week by demonstrators against the struggle in Gaza. Trump falsely claiming that nobody was arrested in these different demonstrations and that solely his supporters had been focused.

As Trump made the comparability, a person behind the room shouted out: “Sir, have you ever no disgrace?”

The previous president’s invitation to handle the group sparked an intense inner debate amongst NABJ that spilled on-line. Organizations for journalists of colour sometimes invite presidential candidates to talk at their summer season gatherings in election years.

As he campaigns for the White Home a 3rd time, Trump has sought to seem exterior his conventional strongholds of assist and his marketing campaign has touted his efforts to attempt to win over Black People, who’ve been Democrats’ most dedicated voting bloc.

His marketing campaign has emphasised his messages on the economic system and immigration as a part of his enchantment, however a few of his outreach has performed on racial stereotypes, together with the suggestion that African People would empathize with the felony prices he has confronted and his promotion of branded sneakers.

Trump and NABJ even have a tense historical past over his therapy of Black girls journalists. In 2018, NABJ condemned Trump for repeatedly utilizing phrases similar to “silly,” “loser” and “nasty” to explain Black girls journalists.

The vice chairman is just not scheduled to seem on the conference, however the NABJ stated in a press release posted on X that it was in dialog along with her marketing campaign to have her seem both just about or in particular person for a dialog in September.

Trump posted on his social media community that he was informed he couldn’t do the occasion just about.

“She declined, and I get able to land in Chicago as a way to be there,” Trump wrote. “Now I’m informed that she is doing the Occasion on ZOOM. WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?”

Trump later Wednesday is scheduled to carry a marketing campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at 6 p.m. EDT.

— Matt Brown and Michelle L. Worth, Related Press

Worth reported from New York. Related Press writers Aaron Morrison in New York, Gary Fields in Chicago and Will Weissert and Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.