WATCH: The World’s Largest Bitcoin Conference Is Happening in Nashville

The largest names in Bitcoin are converging in Nashville this week for the Bitcoin 2024 convention, the biggest Bitcoin occasion on the planet. Audio system embrace Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cathie Wooden, Michael Saylor, and extra.

Kicking off at the moment is Bitcoin 2024’s Business Day, which can characteristic displays and discussions between high enterprise leaders within the Bitcoin area.

Business Day will give attention to constructing Bitcoin-native monetary merchandise, Bitcoin’s function in conventional banking, companies placing Bitcoin on their stability sheets and extra. Periods on Bitcoin scaling and layer 2 options will even be held.

Notable periods embrace Dhruv Bansal of Unchained Capital and Allen Farrington, discussing constructing Bitcoin-native monetary merchandise. Caitlin Lengthy of Custodia Financial institution will current on Bitcoin’s function in conventional finance.

Jimmy Track, Bruce Fenton, and others will discover “Make Bitcoin Nice in America”, whereas executives from MicroStrategy, Metaplanet and others will look at company Bitcoin treasuries.

Business Day represents a serious convergence of Bitcoin enterprise leaders and firms. With growing institutional adoption, this occasion provides unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing for enterprises concerned in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin 2024’s Business Day can be live-streamed on Bitcoin Journal YouTube and X at the moment, beginning at 9:00 AM EST.