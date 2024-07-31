Watch surfer Gabriel Medina’s historic Olympic ride, epic celebration – NBC New York

Gabriel Medina rode a wave to historical past on Monday.

The 30-year-old Brazilian surfer recorded the perfect single-wave rating in Olympic historical past through the third spherical of the lads’s browsing occasion within the 2024 Paris Video games.

On his second wave, Medina almost posted an ideal rating with a 9.90 in waters off the coast of Teahupo’o, Tahiti. And following his near-perfect journey, Medina celebrated by holding up one finger as he soared via the air.

The celebration led to probably the perfect picture of the 2024 Video games to date, courtesy of Agence France Presse photographer Jérôme Brouillet.



JEROME BROUILLET/AFP through Getty Photographs Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina celebrates as he soars via the air after recording the best single-wave rating in Olympic historical past.

Medina, a three-time world champion, superior to the quarterfinals with a complete rating of 17.40. He is now slated to face the one different remaining Brazilian within the subject in João Chianca, who tallied 18.10 factors in Spherical 3.

Medina and Chianca are each trying to ship Brazil a second straight gold after Italo Ferreira made the highest of the rostrum within the sport’s Olympic debut on the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Video games. Medina got here up simply shy of of the rostrum within the Tokyo Olympics, ending fourth.

The browsing quarterfinals, together with the remainder of the knockout rounds, have been slated for Tuesday earlier than being postponed resulting from climate. The occasion hasn’t but been rescheduled.

Robust winds have postponed males’s and ladies’s Olympic browsing occasions in Tahiti.