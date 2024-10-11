Watch, stream Seahawks vs 49ers game

Watch, stream Seahawks vs 49ers game

by

The 2024 NFL season retains transferring ahead because the Week 6 schedule kicks off with the San Francisco 49ers touring to Lumen Discipline for Thursday Night time Soccer to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is what it is advisable learn about how you can watch the 49ers vs. the Seahawks on Thursday Night time Soccer, the NFL Week 6 TV schedule and extra.

49ers-Seahawks Thursday Night time Soccer:Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 sport

What time is the Seahawks-49ers sport on Thursday Night time Soccer for NFL Week 6?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will play at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

Leave a Reply