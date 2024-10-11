Watch, stream Seahawks vs 49ers game

The 2024 NFL season retains transferring ahead because the Week 6 schedule kicks off with the San Francisco 49ers touring to Lumen Discipline for Thursday Night time Soccer to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is what it is advisable learn about how you can watch the 49ers vs. the Seahawks on Thursday Night time Soccer, the NFL Week 6 TV schedule and extra.

49ers-Seahawks Thursday Night time Soccer:Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 sport

What time is the Seahawks-49ers sport on Thursday Night time Soccer for NFL Week 6?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will play at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

What channel is Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers on TV tonight for NFL Thursday Night time Soccer in Week 6?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will air on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

Watch Thursday Night time Soccer on Prime Video

Methods to stream, watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night time Soccer sport tonight for NFL Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will stream on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The app is obtainable within the Apple App Retailer or on Google Play.

2024 NFL Week 6 schedule of soccer video games

Right here is the NFL Week 6 schedule:

Week 6 bye: Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings^Choose prime time video games topic to alter*NFL Week 6 schedule

2024 NFL TV schedule soccer video games right this moment, tonight: full listing for Weeks 1-18

2024 NFL Week 5 schedule, results

Here is the NFL schedule for Week 5. All times are Eastern:

Atlanta Falcons 36, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 (Box score) Thu 8:15p Prime Video Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17 at Tottenham (Box score) Sun 9:30a NFLN Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10 (Box score) Sun 1:00p FOX Baltimore Ravens 41, Cincinnati Bengals 38 (Box score) Sun 1:00p CBS Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 20 (Box score) Sun 1:00p CBS Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34 (Box score) Sun 1:00p CBS Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10 (Box score) Sun 1:00p FOX Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 13 (Box score) Sun 1:00p FOX Denver Broncos 34, Las Vegas Raiders 18 (Box score) Sun 4:05p FOX Arizona Cardinals 24, San Francisco 49ers 23 (Box score) Sun 4:05p FOX Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Box score) Sun 4:25p CBS New York Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20 (Box score) Sun 4:25p CBS Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (Box score) Sun 8:20p NBC^ Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13 (Box score) Mon 8:15p ESPN Week 5 bye: Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans^Select prime time games subject to change*NFL Week 5 schedule

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

We sometimes suggest fascinating services. For those who make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate charge. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.