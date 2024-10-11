The 2024 NFL season retains transferring ahead because the Week 6 schedule kicks off with the San Francisco 49ers touring to Lumen Discipline for Thursday Night time Soccer to face the Seattle Seahawks.
Here is what it is advisable learn about how you can watch the 49ers vs. the Seahawks on Thursday Night time Soccer, the NFL Week 6 TV schedule and extra.
49ers-Seahawks Thursday Night time Soccer:Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 sport
What time is the Seahawks-49ers sport on Thursday Night time Soccer for NFL Week 6?
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will play at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
What channel is Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers on TV tonight for NFL Thursday Night time Soccer in Week 6?
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will air on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
Watch Thursday Night time Soccer on Prime Video
Methods to stream, watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night time Soccer sport tonight for NFL Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will stream on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The app is obtainable within the Apple App Retailer or on Google Play.
2024 NFL Week 6 schedule of soccer video games
Right here is the NFL Week 6 schedule:
2024 NFL Week 5 schedule, results
Here is the NFL schedule for Week 5. All times are Eastern:
|Atlanta Falcons 36, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 (Box score)
|Thu
|8:15p
|Prime Video
|Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17 at Tottenham (Box score)
|Sun
|9:30a
|NFLN
|Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens 41, Cincinnati Bengals 38 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|CBS
|Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 20 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|CBS
|Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|FOX
|Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 13 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|FOX
|Denver Broncos 34, Las Vegas Raiders 18 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:05p
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals 24, San Francisco 49ers 23 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:05p
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:25p
|CBS
|New York Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:25p
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (Box score)
|Sun
|8:20p
|NBC^
|Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13 (Box score)
|Mon
|8:15p
|ESPN
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.
