Watch, stream Cowboys vs Giants game today

The 2024 NFL season strikes alongside because the Week 4 schedule kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys touring to MetLife Stadium for Thursday Night time Soccer to face the New York Giants.

This is what it’s essential find out about easy methods to watch the Giants vs. the Cowboys on Thursday Night time Soccer, the NFL Week 4 TV schedule and extra.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will play at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will air on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

Watch Thursday Night time Soccer on Prime Video

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will stream on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. The app is obtainable within the Apple App Retailer or on Google Play.

2024 NFL Week 4 schedule of soccer video games

Right here is the NFL Week 4 schedule:

2024 NFL Week 3 schedule, results

Here is the NFL Week 3 schedule and results. All times are Eastern:

New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 3 (Box score) Thu 8:15p Prime Video New York Giants at Cleveland Browns (Box score) Sun 1:00p FOX Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16 (Box score) Sun 1:00p CBS Minnesota Vikings 34, Houston Texans 7 (Box score) Sun 1:00p CBS Philadelphia Eagles 15, New Orleans Saints 12 (Box score) Sun 1:00p FOX Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10 (Box score) Sun 1:00p CBS Denver Broncos 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 (Box score) Sun 1:00p FOX Green Bay Packers 30, Tennessee Titans 14 (Box score) Sun 1:00p FOX Carolina Panthers 36, Las Vegas Raiders 22 (Box score) Sun 4:05p CBS Seattle Seahawks 24, Miami Dolphins 3 (Box score) Sun 4:05p CBS Detroit Lions 20, Arizona Cardinals 13 (Box score) Sun 4:25p FOX Baltimore Ravens 28, Dallas Cowboys 25 (Box score) Sun 4:25p FOX Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 49ers 24 (Box score) Sun 4:25p FOX Kansas City Chiefs 22, Atlanta Falcons 17 (Box score) Sun 8:20p NBC Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (Box score) Mon 7:30p ESPN Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals (Box score) Mon 8:15p ABC

