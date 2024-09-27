Watch, stream Cowboys vs Giants game today

The 2024 NFL season strikes alongside because the Week 4 schedule kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys touring to MetLife Stadium for Thursday Night time Soccer to face the New York Giants.
This is what it’s essential find out about easy methods to watch the Giants vs. the Cowboys on Thursday Night time Soccer, the NFL Week 4 TV schedule and extra.
Cowboys-Giants Thursday Night time Soccer:Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 sport
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will play at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
Watch Thursday Night time Soccer on Prime Video
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will stream on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. The app is obtainable within the Apple App Retailer or on Google Play.
2024 NFL Week 4 schedule of soccer video games
Right here is the NFL Week 4 schedule:
2024 NFL TV schedule soccer video games as we speak, tonight: full checklist for Weeks 1-18
2024 NFL Week 3 schedule, results
Here is the NFL Week 3 schedule and results. All times are Eastern:
|New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 3 (Box score)
|Thu
|8:15p
|Prime Video
|New York Giants at Cleveland Browns (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings 34, Houston Texans 7 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles 15, New Orleans Saints 12 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|CBS
|Denver Broncos 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers 30, Tennessee Titans 14 (Box score)
|Sun
|1:00p
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers 36, Las Vegas Raiders 22 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:05p
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks 24, Miami Dolphins 3 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:05p
|CBS
|Detroit Lions 20, Arizona Cardinals 13 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:25p
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens 28, Dallas Cowboys 25 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:25p
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 49ers 24 (Box score)
|Sun
|4:25p
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs 22, Atlanta Falcons 17 (Box score)
|Sun
|8:20p
|NBC
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (Box score)
|Mon
|7:30p
|ESPN
|Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals (Box score)
|Mon
|8:15p
|ABC
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.
