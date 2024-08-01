Watch Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse routine clinch bronze for USA

Editor’s word: See Olympic gymnastics stay outcomes and scores from the boys’s all-around ultimate.

Stephen Nedoroscik not solely clinched the bronze medal for Staff USA throughout the males’s gymnastics staff ultimate Monday, however he additionally achieved one other troublesome feat: he turned a meme.

In a sport the place most athletes usually compete in a number of occasions, Nedoroscik has taken a very reverse method. For the reason that waning days of his high-school profession, he has competed solely on pommel horse − rising as the most effective athletes on the earth on this one equipment, even on the obvious expense of the opposite 5.

In arguably essentially the most pressure-packed state of affairs that one might think about in males’s gymnastics − the final routine of the final rotation of the Olympic ultimate − Nedoroscik delivered in an enormous manner Monday night time, placing collectively a easy, assured exhibiting on pommel horse that wrapped up the bronze medal for the U.S. males’s gymnastics staff.

It was his solely occasion of the night time, on the equipment he is practiced solely for years. And when it was over, his teammates hoisted him into the air, and he raised his palms above his head.

“It was simply the best second of my life, I feel,” Nedoroscik stated.

You possibly can watch his full routine, which earned him a rating of 14.866, under.

Social media response to Stephen Nedoroscik

Earlier than his routine, Nedoroscik was proven along with his head resting on a wall and his eyes closed, showing to take a second to focus. The picture turned the supply of many jokes on social media.

His pommel horse routine, and the clinching of the bronze medal for USA Gymnastics, additionally earned Nedoroscik the admiration of many social media customers.

