Watch Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse routine clinch bronze for USA

Editor’s word: See Olympic gymnastics stay outcomes and scores from the boys’s all-around ultimate.

Stephen Nedoroscik not solely clinched the bronze medal for Staff USA throughout the males’s gymnastics staff ultimate Monday, however he additionally achieved one other troublesome feat: he turned a meme.

In a sport the place most athletes usually compete in a number of occasions, Nedoroscik has taken a very reverse method. For the reason that waning days of his high-school profession, he has competed solely on pommel horse − rising as the most effective athletes on the earth on this one equipment, even on the obvious expense of the opposite 5.

In arguably essentially the most pressure-packed state of affairs that one might think about in males’s gymnastics − the final routine of the final rotation of the Olympic ultimate − Nedoroscik delivered in an enormous manner Monday night time, placing collectively a easy, assured exhibiting on pommel horse that wrapped up the bronze medal for the U.S. males’s gymnastics staff.

