WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy, Michael Saylor to Speak at Largest Bitcoin Conference in Nashville

The Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville continues at the moment with a packed schedule of high-profile keynotes and discussions on the way forward for Bitcoin.

Following yesterday’s industry-focused periods, the primary two-day Bitcoin 2024 convention kicks off this morning. Audio system slated for at the moment embody Michael Saylor, Cathie Wooden, Edward Snowden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and extra Bitcoin luminaries.

The convention opened with remarks from Tennessee’s Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor will ship a keynote speech on Bitcoin and MicroStrategy.

ARK Make investments’s Cathie Wooden will communicate on macroeconomic traits and Bitcoin’s function. U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis and Tim Scott will talk about Bitcoin’s rising prominence in American politics.

Different notable periods embody Edward Snowden and U.S. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

With over 35,000 attendees, Bitcoin 2024 is poised to be the most important Bitcoin convention ever. The occasion underscores Bitcoin’s evolution from an obscure digital asset to an integral a part of the worldwide monetary system.

The speaker lineup attracts monetary, political, and cultural leaders. Their displays will discover Bitcoin’s potential to remodel cash, enterprise, expertise, and society. They are going to be adopted by some enormous bulletins.

Bitcoin 2024’s Trade Day will probably be live-streamed on Bitcoin Journal YouTube and X at the moment, beginning at 9:00 AM EST.