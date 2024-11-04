Watch Patriots vs Titans game today: TV channel, time, streaming

The New England Patriots head on the street for an AFC showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

This will probably be an opportunity for the Patriots to select up their first consecutive win of the season. A comeback late within the fourth quarter with Jacoby Brissett beneath middle at quarterback was the story final week for the Patriots, who pulled off a shocking upset win over the New York Jets.

In the meantime, the Titans received worn out by the Detroit Lions for his or her third straight loss. These are two of the worst groups within the NFL primarily based on information alone. So it presents a singular alternative for each groups to get again on observe.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been given the inexperienced mild to play on Sunday. He cleared concussion protocol on Saturday after being restricted at follow all through the week. We’ll see how he fares in opposition to Tennessee’s top-ranked passing protection.

Right here’s the best way to watch the Patriots’ recreation, together with time, TV schedule and streaming data:

What channel is Patriots vs Titans recreation on immediately? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: WFXT-TV Channel 25

Begin time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Titans will broadcast nationally on FOX in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. Jason Benetti and Mark Schlereth will name the sport from the sales space at Nissan Stadium, with Jen Hale reporting from the sidelines.

The place to look at Patriots vs Titans on livestream

Streaming choices for the sport embody FUBO.

For FUBO:

Watch Patriots vs Titans dwell on Fubo (free trial)

Patriots vs Titans predictions, picks, odds

Patriots 20, Titans 13: Drake Maye being cleared to play means the Patriots can have extra offensive firepower than the Titans, who might be with out their top-two working backs on this recreation. The Patriots protection ought to discover loads of success in opposition to a restricted Titans offense.



ODDS: Patriots +3 (+135) / Titans -3 (-160)



O/U: 38.5 (-110)

All NFL Odds through BetMGM.

Patriots schedule 2024

Sept. 29: at San Francisco (L, 30-13)

Oct. 6: Miami (L, 15-10)

Oct. 13: Houston (L, 41-21)

Oct. 20: Jacksonville (L, 32-16)

Oct. 27: New York (W, 25-22)

Document: 2-6

Titans schedule 2024

Oct. 27: at Detroit (L, 52-14)

Oct. 20: at Buffalo (L, 34-10)

Oct. 13: Indianapolis (L, 20-17)

Sept. 30: at Miami (W, 31-12)

Sept. 22: Inexperienced Bay (L, 30-14)



Document: 1-6

We sometimes suggest fascinating services. Should you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate charge. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.