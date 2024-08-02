Watch Paris Olympic Tennis Finals Online: Gold Medal Livestream Free

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

After an thrilling begin to the 2024 Paris Summer time Olympic Video games, one of many marquee occasions heads into its championship matches this weekend with the lads’s and ladies’s Olympic tennis championship matches.

The ladies’s Olympic tennis closing takes place Saturday, August 3 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m ET between Qinwen Zheng of China vs. Donna Vekić of Croatia (Paris is 9 hours forward of Los Angeles, therefore the early begin time).

The boys’s Olympic gold medal match takes place Sunday, August 4 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m ET and pits Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic for what’s shaping as much as be an epic rematch of their 2024 Wimbledon closing.

NBC is the official tv broadcaster of the 2024 Olympics, however the males’s and ladies’s singles gold medal singles matches may even be proven on USA, E! and CNBC. If you wish to watch the Paris Olympic tennis matches on TV, you’ll want a fundamental cable package deal that features the aforementioned channels.

It’s not clear if NBC or the tv networks will likely be airing the Olympic gold medal tennis matches stay or as a replay. One of the simplest ways to observe tennis on the Olympics stay is thru Peacock, which is the official streaming service of the Paris Summer time Video games.

OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM Peacock carries a livestream of each Olympics occasion, together with the lads’s and ladies’s tennis finals. You need to use Peacock to observe Alcarez vs. Djokovic and all the opposite gold medal tennis matches on-line, or stream it by your telephone, pill or sensible TV (through the Peacock app). A subscription to Peacock prices simply $7.99 and will get you immediate entry to observe Olympics tennis on-line along with 1000’s of hours of different TV reveals, motion pictures and specials. You may proceed on with a month-to-month subscription to Peacock after the Olympics or cancel and simply be charged for a single month.

LIVE TV STREAMING If you wish to watch Olympics tennis on TV with out cable, we advocate signing up for DirecTV Stream. The OTT streaming service will get you a stay feed of NBC, USA, E! and different cable networks that you may watch on-line. Even higher: DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial that you may make the most of proper now to observe Olympics tennis on-line totally free. Use the free trial to observe the Alcaraz gold medal match this weekend and maintain it to livestream different Olympic sports activities free from dwelling.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Pictures/LightRocket through Getty Pictures FREE DVR Fubo is one other nice stay TV streaming service that’ll allow you to watch tennis on NBC, USA and extra on-line. Fubo’s seven-day free trial contains free DVR, so you may report the Olympic tennis finals and watch a replay again as many occasions as you need on-demand. Fubo additionally enables you to stream on a number of gadgets directly, which makes it an excellent choice for individuals who need to watch the tennis gold medal matches and different sports activities or programming on the similar time. The free trial is sufficient to watch the Djokovic vs. Alcaraz gold medal match on-line, along with one other week of Olympic occasions.

EDITOR’S CHOICE Your greatest wager is to enroll in Hulu + Dwell TV, which incorporates entry to Hulu’s acclaimed streaming library plus 90+ stay tv channels that you may stream on-line. Hulu’s channel lineup contains NBC, E!, USA and CNBC, so you may watch the Olympic tennis gold medal matches on-line with out cable. Check out the service with a three-day free trial right here. The present Hulu + Dwell TV plans embrace free entry to Disney+ and ESPN+ for much more content material choices.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev is the defending males’s tennis Olympic gold medalist, although he was knocked out this time round in an earlier spherical. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic was the ladies’s gold medalist. Bencic simply welcomed a child in April so was not on the Olympics this time round.