The Inexperienced Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans will do battle in a Week 3 NFC-AFC showdown in the course of the early broadcast timeslot on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Can the Packers hold the Titans winless and enhance to 2-1 after three video games?
The Packers prevented an 0-2 begin by getting a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts with backup Malik Willis beneath heart. The Titans, in the meantime, exited Week 2 as one in every of solely eight groups with no win.
Right here’s tips on how to watch the Packers recreation, together with time, TV schedule and streaming data:
What channel is Packers vs. Titans recreation on in the present day? Time, TV schedule
TV Channel: FOX
Begin time: Midday CT
Packers vs. Titans will broadcast regionally on FOX in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston will name the sport from the sales space at Nissan Stadium, with Laura Okmin reporting from the sidelines.
The place to observe Packers vs. Titans on livestream
Watch Packers vs Titans dwell on Fubo (free trial)
Packers vs. Titans predictions, picks, odds
The guess right here is that Jordan Love must play for the Packers to depart Nashville with a win. Versus final week, the Packers can’t count on to run the ball on the similar fee or effectiveness degree in opposition to a stingy Titans entrance, placing extra strain on the quarterback to create performs in large spots. Defensively, nonetheless, this seems to be like a plus matchup. Will Levis is Jay Cutler-level reckless and performs behind one of many shakiest pass-blocking offensive traces in soccer. Sack and turnover alternatives might be plentiful. Nonetheless, I believe this recreation comes right down to the quarterback. If Love performs, Packers by six. If Malik Willis is the starter, Titans by six. Prediction: Packers 23, Titans 16
ODDS: Titans -3
O/U: 37.5
All NFL Odds by way of BetMGM.
Packers 2024 schedule
- Week 1: at Eagles (L, 34-29)
- Week 2: vs. Colts (W, 16-10)
- Week 3: at Titans
- Week 4: vs. Vikings
- Week 5: at Rams
- Document: 1-1
Titans 2024 schedule
- Week 1: at Bears (L, 24-17)
- Week 2: vs. Jets (L, 24-17)
- Week 3: vs. Packers
- Week 4: at Dolphins
- Sept. 29: Bye
- Document: 0-2
