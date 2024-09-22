The Inexperienced Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans will do battle in a Week 3 NFC-AFC showdown in the course of the early broadcast timeslot on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Can the Packers hold the Titans winless and enhance to 2-1 after three video games?

The Packers prevented an 0-2 begin by getting a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts with backup Malik Willis beneath heart. The Titans, in the meantime, exited Week 2 as one in every of solely eight groups with no win.

Right here’s tips on how to watch the Packers recreation, together with time, TV schedule and streaming data:

What channel is Packers vs. Titans recreation on in the present day? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: FOX

Begin time: Midday CT

Packers vs. Titans will broadcast regionally on FOX in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston will name the sport from the sales space at Nissan Stadium, with Laura Okmin reporting from the sidelines.

The place to observe Packers vs. Titans on livestream

Watch Packers vs Titans dwell on Fubo (free trial)

Packers vs. Titans predictions, picks, odds