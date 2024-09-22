The guess right here is that Jordan Love must play for the Packers to depart Nashville with a win. Versus final week, the Packers can’t count on to run the ball on the similar fee or effectiveness degree in opposition to a stingy Titans entrance, placing extra strain on the quarterback to create performs in large spots. Defensively, nonetheless, this seems to be like a plus matchup. Will Levis is Jay Cutler-level reckless and performs behind one of many shakiest pass-blocking offensive traces in soccer. Sack and turnover alternatives might be plentiful. Nonetheless, I believe this recreation comes right down to the quarterback. If Love performs, Packers by six. If Malik Willis is the starter, Titans by six. Prediction: Packers 23, Titans 16

ODDS: Titans -3

O/U: 37.5

All NFL Odds by way of BetMGM.

Packers 2024 schedule

  • Week 1: at Eagles (L, 34-29)
  • Week 2: vs. Colts (W, 16-10)
  • Week 3: at Titans
  • Week 4: vs. Vikings
  • Week 5: at Rams
  • Document: 1-1

Titans 2024 schedule

  • Week 1: at Bears (L, 24-17)
  • Week 2: vs. Jets (L, 24-17)
  • Week 3: vs. Packers
  • Week 4: at Dolphins
  • Sept. 29: Bye
  • Document: 0-2

We sometimes advocate fascinating services. In case you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.