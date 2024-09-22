Watch Oregon State vs. Purdue today: Channel, time, streaming info

The Oregon State Beavers will look to bounce again rapidly on Saturday once they host the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

The Beavers (2-1) are coming off an unpleasant residence loss to rival Oregon in Week 3. The Geese dominated OSU on either side of the ball en path to a 49-14 victory. Now, Beavers’ quarterback Gevani McCoy and the Oregon State offense will try and get again on observe towards Purdue (1-1), which suffered a 66-7 loss to Notre Dame final week.

“Huge, bodily, Huge Ten staff,” Oregon State coach Trent Bray stated throughout his weekly press convention. “They do a great job operating the ball, completely different hole schemes. They’re bodily on protection, properly well-coached on protection. So it’ll be a great problem. We positively must take one other step. So, we’ll be able to go Saturday.”

