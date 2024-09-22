Watch Oregon State vs. Purdue today: Channel, time, streaming info

The Oregon State Beavers will look to bounce again rapidly on Saturday once they host the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

The Beavers (2-1) are coming off an unpleasant residence loss to rival Oregon in Week 3. The Geese dominated OSU on either side of the ball en path to a 49-14 victory. Now, Beavers’ quarterback Gevani McCoy and the Oregon State offense will try and get again on observe towards Purdue (1-1), which suffered a 66-7 loss to Notre Dame final week.

“Huge, bodily, Huge Ten staff,” Oregon State coach Trent Bray stated throughout his weekly press convention. “They do a great job operating the ball, completely different hole schemes. They’re bodily on protection, properly well-coached on protection. So it’ll be a great problem. We positively must take one other step. So, we’ll be able to go Saturday.”

Comply with alongside for reside rating updates and highlights right here.

This is find out how to watch the Oregon State vs. Purdue sport in the present day, together with time, TV schedule and streaming info:

What channel is Oregon State vs. Purdue on in the present day?

TV Channel: The CW

Livestream:Fubo (free trial)

Oregon State vs. Purdue will broadcast nationally on The CW in Week 3 of the 2024 school soccer season. Ted Robinson and Ryan Leaf will name the sport from the sales space at Reser Stadium, with Allison Williams reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace FUBO, which affords a free trial to new subscribers.

Oregon State vs. Purdue in the present day

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Begin time: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. The Oregon State vs. Purdue sport begins at 5:30 p.m. from Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Oregon State vs. Purdue predictions, picks, odds

Oregon State 24, Purdue 14: The Beavers’ protection is a lot better fitted to success towards Purdue than it was towards pass-happy Oregon final week. Gevani McCoy and OSU’s offense confirmed indicators of progress towards the Geese and may very well be due for a breakout efficiency. (Jarrid Denney)

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 20

Odds: Oregon State by 4.5

O/U: 50.5

Cash line: Oregon State -200, Purdue +165

Oregon State schedule 2024

Purdue soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 31 — Indiana State (W, 49-0)

Sept. 14 — Notre Dame (L, 66-7)

Sept. 21 — at Oregon State

Sept. 28— Nebraska

Oct. 5 — at Wisconsin

Oct. 12 — at Illinois

Oct. 18 — Oregon

Nov. 2 — Northwestern

Nov. 9 — at Ohio State

Nov. 16 — Penn State

Nov. 22 — at Michigan State

Nov. 30 — at Indiana

Report: 1-1

