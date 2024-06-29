Watch Mets infielder José Iglesias perform “OMG” on field after game against Astros

NEW YORK — Transfer over, Baha Males, and step apart, Timmy Trumpet. Right here comes Candelita — i.e. New York Mets infielder José Iglesias.

The custom of musicians showing at Mets video games and performing took a singular activate Friday night time when Iglesias sang his track “OMG” following a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros in entrance of 32,465 followers at Citi Subject.

Dwell efficiency

“New York Metropolis!” Iglesias shouted as he walked towards shortstop, a place he is manned 1,016 instances in a 12-year large league profession. “Let’s maintain the occasion gooooooing!”

Iglesias was accompanied by dancers for greater than a minute earlier than teammates — many sporting “OMG” shirts — spilled on to the infield and surrounded him, elevating their arms on the “Oh my God!” refrain.



Sean Manaea held an “OMG” signal whereas Harrison Bader, Starling Marte and Mark Vientos captured the efficiency on their cellphones.

“It is laborious to say how I really feel,” Iglesias stated later within the locker room, the place Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor had been nonetheless singing the track. “That was an enormous deal. Singing in entrance of nice followers and seeing my teammates working up there’s only a dream come true.”

Iglesias a lifelong music fan

Iglesias, a lifelong music fan, wrote “OMG” and described it as attempting to “…maximize the potential for enjoyment.” He used it as his walkup track upon being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Might 31.

The Mets gamers instantly took a liking to the 34-year-old Iglesias in addition to his track, which is now performed each time a Met hits a house run at Citi Subject. New York is 17-6 since Iglesias joined the group and moved over .500 Friday for the primary time since Might 2.

“It is wonderful — I feel it’ll be big for him,” Mets beginning pitcher Jose Quintana stated. “That is fairly cool, being a part of this.”

“And the best way we maintain enjoying, I am going to count on to hearken to that track a minimum of a couple of times each sport.”

José Iglesias of the New York Mets performs on the sector after the sport in opposition to the Houston Astros at Citi Subject on June 28, 2024 in Queens. Luke Hales / Getty Photographs



“OMG” was launched on all streaming platforms Friday, every week forward of schedule. Click on right here to look at the music video.

“I feel it is a special day,” stated Mets supervisor Carlos Mendoza, who wore an “OMG” shirt to his pregame information convention. “You have received an lively participant that can also be releasing a track that’s turning into extremely popular.”

A practice of kinds

The Baha Males carried out “Who Let The Canines Out?” — the anthem for the NL champion Mets — previous to Sport 4 of the 2000 World Sequence, however Derek Jeter homered on Bobby Jones’ first pitch simply minutes later and the Yankees received the following two video games to clinch their third straight title.

On Aug. 31, 2022, the saxophonist Timmy Trumpet performed “Narco,” the doorway track for nearer Edwin Díaz, as Díaz jogged in for a save alternative in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Whereas Díaz tossed an ideal ninth inning to shut out a 2-1 win, the Mets squandered a three-game NL East lead in September, misplaced the division title to the Atlanta Braves and had been eradicated in a wild-card collection.

Iglesias, who’s hitting .389 in 36 at-bats, stated he wouldn’t have carried out the track Friday if the Mets misplaced.

“What number of feelings had been there? Rather a lot,” Iglesias stated. “The way in which my teammates reacted and the followers and all the things that is occurring — it is only a good storm and I am simply glad to be in it.”

