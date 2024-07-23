Watch Major League Soccer Online for Free

On the midway mark of the 2024 season, the MLS All-Star Sport exhibits off the most effective of the most effective with Lionel Messi, Riqui Puig, Carlos Rodríguez and others. And for the third yr in a row, MLS faces off towards Mexico’s Liga MX in inter-league play.

The MLS All-Star Sport that includes MLS all-stars vs. Liga MX all-stars at Decrease.com Discipline in Columbus, Ohio beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on MLS Season Move by way of Apple TV.

At a Look: The right way to Watch the MLS All-Star Sport 2024 On-line

Proper now, Apple TV+ subscribers can join MLS Season Move for simply $39 — that’s 60 % off the common worth, because of Apple TV’s mid-season deal. You’ll get entry to all matches till the MLS Cup Playoffs and Main League Soccer championship match set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

If you happen to’d wish to go month-to-month as an alternative, MLS Season Move is $13 monthly.

If you happen to’re a non-Apple TV+ subscriber, MLS Season Move goes for $49 for the remainder of the yr (was $99 per yr), or $15 monthly. Sadly, Apple doesn’t supply a free trial for the MLS Season Move.

Apple TV+ subscriptions are $9.99 monthly (or $99 per yr) and embrace entry to Emmy-nominated and award-winning sequence equivalent to Ted Lasso, Classes in Chemistry, The Morning Present, Gradual Horses, Palm Royale, and Loot alongside unique sequence together with Masters of the Air, For All Mankind, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Severance, Lengthy Means Up and rather more. New subscribers can strive the streaming service without spending a dime with a seven-day trial (MLS Season Move excluded); be taught extra about the most effective Apple TV+ offers right here.