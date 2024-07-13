Watch live streaming and telecast in India

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will tackle Novak Djokovic within the Wimbledon 2024 males’s singles last on Sunday. The tennis match might be performed on the iconic Centre Court docket of the All England Membership.

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 tennis males’s singles last is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM Indian Normal Time (IST). Reside streaming and telecast might be obtainable in India.

That is Alcaraz’s second look in a Wimbledon last whereas Novak Djokovic is a seven-time champion on the Centre Court docket. On Sunday, Djokovic will look to equal Roger Federer’s all-time report of eight Wimbledon males’s singles titles.

Alcaraz was up towards fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev within the semi-final. Regardless of dropping the primary set, the Spaniard made a powerful comeback to win 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Second-seeded Novak Djokovic, in the meantime, beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in straight units 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 to make the summit conflict.

Alcaraz and Djokovic performed out a marathon last on the Centre Court docket final yr that lasted 4 hours and 42 minutes – the third-longest Wimbledon last in historical past. Alcaraz picked up his second-ever Grand Slam title after an exhilarating battle, ending the Serbian’s pursuit of a fifth-straight Wimbledon title.

Carlos Alcaraz, third within the ATP tennis rankings, bagged the French Open males’s singles title final month, beating Alexander Zverev within the last.

World No. 2 Djokovic, who received three Main titles final yr, made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this yr. On the Roland Garros, the 37-year-old withdrew forward of his quarter-final fixture towards Casper Ruud attributable to a knee harm.

With 24 Grand Slams to his title, Novak Djokovic is presently degree with Margaret Court docket. A victory on Sunday will take his tally to 25, making him the participant with essentially the most Main titles received in tennis historical past.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have confronted one another 5 occasions earlier than and the Serbian has the sting with three wins.

The 2 tennis gamers have met twice in Grand Slams, each of which got here final yr on the Wimbledon last and French Open semi-final. Whereas Djokovic received in Paris, Alcaraz triumphed within the Wimbledon last.

This might be their first assembly in 2024.

The place to observe Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 last stay in India

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon last might be telecast stay on the Star Sports activities Community and Doordarshan TV channels in India. Reside streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 last might be obtainable on Disney+ Hotstar.