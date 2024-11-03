Watch Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph’s SNL Cold Open

Vice President Kamala Harris made a shock look alongside her Saturday Night time Stay ace impersonator Maya Rudolph on the prime of John Mulaney’s November 2, 2024 episode. And it was like trying in a mirror — actually.

The ultimate chilly open earlier than the 2024 presidential election started with CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins (Chloe Fineman) throwing to a Donald Trump rally, wherein a harried Trump (James Austin Johnson) groused, made obscene gestures with the microphone, and launched his Republican working mate J.D. Vance (Bowen Yang).

“This place reeks. I do not need to be right here with you folks,” Johnson’s Trump instructed his supporters. “Come on, I am out of fuel. I am working on fumes right here, people.”

Reduce to the inexperienced room of one other rally in Philadelphia: that of Democratic presidential candidate Harris (Rudolph), who stood along with her personal working mate Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan), Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg), and President Joe Biden (Dana Carvey). The moments held a double significance, because the politicians acknowledged the ultimate days of their marketing campaign in what additionally could be Gaffigan, Rudolph, Samberg, and Carvey’s closing sketch collectively.

After which Rudolph’s Harris sat down on the mirror to have a coronary heart to coronary heart with herself — the actual Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph give one another a pep discuss

“That is it: the final marketing campaign cease in Pennsylvania,” Harris’s Rudolph stated. “Gosh, I simply want I may discuss to somebody who’s been in my footwear, you understand? A Black South Asian lady working for president — ideally from the Bay Space?”

The SNL viewers burst into wild applause as Harris herself was revealed on the opposite aspect of the mirror, telling her counterpart, “You and me each, sister.”

“I do not actually chuckle like that, do I?” Harris requested Rudolph, who, after hedging, instructed Harris, “A bit of bit.”

“Now Kamala: Take my palm-ala,” Rudolph’s Harris instructed the actual Vice President. “The American folks need to cease the chaos.”

“And finish the drama-la,” Harris chimed in.

“With a cool new stepmamala. Relax in our pajamalas, and watch a rom-com-ala,” Rudolph continued.

“Like Legally Blonde-ala!” Harris added.

“And begin adorning for Christmas — falalalala,” Rudolph completed.

And Rudolph wasn’t the one politician who made a cameo throughout the episode: Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, the previous governor who was Hillary Clinton’s working mate in 2016, popped up throughout the first sketch of the night time, a brand new version of the recurring “What’s That Identify?”