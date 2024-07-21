Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Boxing Fight Online: Stream PPV Online

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, Selection might obtain an affiliate fee.

Though Jake Paul was scheduled to battle “Iron” Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 on Netflix, the movie star bout was postponed to Nov. 15 resulting from Tyson’s medical points. Nevertheless, Jake “The Downside Youngster” Paul (9-1-0) now takes on Mike “Platinum” Perry (0-1-0) in a cruiserweight bout in Florida on Saturday, July 20.

Worry No Man: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry takes place at Amalie Area in Tampa, Florida with a begin time of 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The principle occasion, which is scheduled for 8 rounds, begins round 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT.

How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry On-line

Should you’re not a subscriber, then you possibly can join a 30-day free trial to entry the PPV feed. As a DAZN subscriber, you’ll even have entry to greater than 100 dwell fights all 12 months lengthy, in addition to battle re-plays, highlights and documentaries.

When your free trial is finished, you possibly can cancel DAZN with a 30-day discover, or maintain watching the streaming service beginning at $29.99/Month — you’re primarily getting two months for the worth of 1 month.

Nevertheless, when you’d like to observe Paul vs. Perry with out a DAZN subscription, you should buy entry to the PPV battle straight up for $64.99.

How To Purchase Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Tickets On-line

Should you’re searching for last-minute tickets to the boxing occasion, they’re nonetheless out there on third-party resellers websites, resembling Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. In reality, you should use Selection’s unique promo code VAR2024 for $20 off at Vivid Seats, or use VARIETY10 at checkout to save lots of $10 off your buy at SeatGeek.com.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Predictions, Odds

As for the match itself, Paul is favored to win, whereas it’s unlikely Perry will acquire his first win as a professional boxer. That is partially to Paul’s larger knockout price of greater than 66%, in comparison with Perry — who continues to be searching for his first win as a professional. However general, the primary occasion ought to be a very sizzling and sticky one in “The Huge Guava!”

Worry No Man: Battle Card, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry — Important Occasion

Girls’s Tremendous Light-weight: Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

Light-weight: Ashton “H20” Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Light-weight: Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Cruiserweight: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Corridor

Girls’s Tremendous Middleweight: Shadasia Inexperienced vs. Natasha Spence

Light-weight: Julio Solis vs. TBA

Middleweight: Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

Tremendous Bantamweight: Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Gentle Heavyweight: Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

