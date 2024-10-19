Georgia soccer’s high 5 matchup with Texas Saturday evening will showcase two groups with designs on making a run to a nationwide championship and two quarterbacks who have been early Heisman Trophy favorites within the offseason.

Carson Beck will lead the No. 4 Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 SEC) in opposition to Quinn Ewers and the No. 1 Longhorns (6-0, 2-0).

Their showings on this matchup might elevate their Heisman inventory and extra importantly solidify their groups positioning for the Faculty Soccer Playoff.

“Attending to play on the street in a giant setting is at all times enjoyable,” Beck stated. “That’s what you play within the SEC for, that’s what you come to Georgia for to play in big-time video games.”

Beck is presently listed at +1500 for the Heisman, the sixth finest odds, in accordance with BetMGM. Ewers is listed at +2000, rating eighth.

After lacking two video games with an indirect harm, Ewers returned for Texas’ 34-3 win over Oklahoma. He was 20 of 29 for 199 yards with a landing move and interception.

He stated his confidence in his throws and foot velocity might have been higher.

“There’s only a multitude of the way we will win soccer video games,” stated Ewers, who has handed for six,546 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons. “It type of takes the stress off the offense’s again when our protection is enjoying like it’s proper now.”

Beck has handed for 1,818 yards and 15 touchdowns with 5 interceptions this season with Arian Smith coming off a sport by which he caught 5 passes for 134 yards and a landing.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian stated Beck has “an actual presence within the pocket, could make all of the throws. I believe they’ve a scheme that matches him. They imagine within the play-action move, imagine within the double strikes, are going to take loads of pictures down the sector. …There’s nothing from a throw sport that he actually can’t do.”

Here is how one can watch the Georgia vs Texas sport at present, together with time, TV schedule and streaming info:

What channel is Georgia vs Texas on at present?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream:Fubo (free trial)

Georgia vs. Texas will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 school soccer season. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will name the sport from the sales space at Darrell Ok. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with Holly Rowe and Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace ESPN+ and FUBO, which presents a free trial to new subscribers.

Georgia vs Texas time at present

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Begin time: 7:30 p.m.

The Georgia vs Texas sport begins at 7:30 p.m. from Darrell Ok. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Georgia vs. Texas predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

ODDS: Texas by 5

O/U: 57.5

Prediction: Georgia 27, Texas 26

During the last 54 video games, Georgia has not a misplaced in opposition to anyone aside from Alabama. Texas appears to be like the a part of the Crimson Tide groups that bested the Bulldogs, however that is the primary huge SEC take a look at for the Longhorns. Carson Beck makes sufficient huge performs and the Georgia protection tightens as much as get the win.

Georgia schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Clemson 34-3 W

Sept, 7 Tennessee Tech 48-3 W

Sept. 14 at Kentucky 13-12 W

Sept. 28 at Alabama 41-34 L

Oct. 5 Auburn 31-13 W

Oct. 12 Mississippi State 41-31 W

Oct. 19 at Texas

Nov. 2 vs. Florida in Jacksonville

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss

Nov. 16 Tennessee

Nov. 23 UMass

Nov. 29 Georgia Tech

Document: 5-1

Texas schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Colorado State 52-0 W

Sept. 7 at Michigan 31-12 W

Sept. 14 UTSA 56-7 W

Sept. 21 La.-Monroe 51-3 W

Sept. 28 Mississippi State 35-13 W

Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma 34-3 W

Oct. 19 Georgia

Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 9 Florida

Nov. 16 at Arkansas

Nov. 23 Kentucky

Nov. 30 at Texas A&M

Document: 6-0

We sometimes suggest fascinating services and products. When you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate charge. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.