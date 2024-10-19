Connect with us

News

Watch Georgia vs. Texas game today: Channel, time, streaming

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

Watch Georgia vs. Texas game today: Channel, time, streaming

Georgia soccer’s high 5 matchup with Texas Saturday evening will showcase two groups with designs on making a run to a nationwide championship and two quarterbacks who have been early Heisman Trophy favorites within the offseason.

Carson Beck will lead the No. 4 Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 SEC) in opposition to Quinn Ewers and the No. 1 Longhorns (6-0, 2-0).

Their showings on this matchup might elevate their Heisman inventory and extra importantly solidify their groups positioning for the Faculty Soccer Playoff.

“Attending to play on the street in a giant setting is at all times enjoyable,” Beck stated. “That’s what you play within the SEC for, that’s what you come to Georgia for to play in big-time video games.”

Beck is presently listed at +1500 for the Heisman, the sixth finest odds, in accordance with BetMGM. Ewers is listed at +2000, rating eighth.

After lacking two video games with an indirect harm, Ewers returned for Texas’ 34-3 win over Oklahoma. He was 20 of 29 for 199 yards with a landing move and interception.

He stated his confidence in his throws and foot velocity might have been higher.

“There’s only a multitude of the way we will win soccer video games,” stated Ewers, who has handed for six,546 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons. “It type of takes the stress off the offense’s again when our protection is enjoying like it’s proper now.”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement