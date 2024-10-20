Watch Eagles vs. Giants game today: Channel, time, streaming info

Eagles schedule 2024

Sept. 6: vs. Inexperienced Bay (W, 34-29)

Sept. 16: vs. Las Atlanta (L, 22-21)

Sept. 22: at. New Orleans (W, 15-12)

Sept 29: at Tampa Bay (L, 33-16)

Oct 13: vs. Cleveland (W, 20-16)

Oct 20: at New York Giants

Oct 27: at Cincinnati

Nov 3: vs. Jacksonville

Nov 10: at Dallas

File: 3-2

