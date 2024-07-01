WATCH: Drake fans attack Rick Ross after he played Drake diss track at show

Rick Ross confronted the wrath of Drake’s house nation Sunday when he was attacked after taking part in Kendrick Lamar’s diss monitor “Not Like Us” following his Canadian live performance.

In a video launched Monday by TMZ, a gaggle of about 15 males gathered round Ross, 48, after his set on the Ignite Music Pageant in Vancouver.

“You bought an issue?” somebody will be heard saying as Lamar’s No. 1 hit – which calls Drake a “licensed pedophile” – blares within the background.

Drake “appreciated” an Instagram publish displaying the video of Rick Ross getting attacked in Vancouver.

Instantly, a person throws a punch at Ross, though it’s troublesome to see if he made contact with the “Hustlin'” rapper. That results in the group seemingly taking over Ross’ entourage as an unlimited struggle breaks out. The outlet’s video additionally captured a number of males brutally kicking and punching one other man on the bottom.

Including insult to damage, Drake “appreciated” a video of the struggle posted to Instagram.

“Y’all already know this @champagnepapi city,” the poster wrote on high of the video, tagging Drake. “Rick Ross smashed out.”

Newsweek has contacted reps for Drake and Rick Ross for remark and has not heard again.

Ross reportedly instructed TMZ that nobody from his workforce suffered any severe accidents from the assault and added, “Vancouver is a stupendous metropolis and he cannot wait to return.” He echoed that assertion in an Instagram Story pictured in entrance of his personal jet.

“Vancouver it was enjoyable, until subsequent time.” Ross wrote.

Drake and Ross have collaborated on a number of songs relationship again to 2010 when Drizzy hoped on Ross’ “Aston Martin Music.” In Could 2023, Ross claimed on Drink Champs that he and Drake have been “actual shut” and claimed they’re “within the two percentile relating to writers and creators.”

However issues turned bitter when Drake’s diss monitor “Push Ups” leaked on-line, seemingly calling out Ross and Lamar amongst others. Drake took gabs at Ross being a corrections officer and him solely scoring Billboard hits when he works with Drake.

Ross hit again together with his personal diss monitor, “Champagne Moments,” wherein he claimed Drake obtained a nostril job. Ross then continued speaking smack about Drake on social media, calling him “white boy” and giving Drake his now notorious nickname “BBL Drizzy.”

In the meantime, Drake and Lamar’s rap beef began final 12 months when Drake and J.Cole launched their track “First Particular person Shooter” wherein they claimed they, together with Lamar, are “the massive three” in hip hop.

