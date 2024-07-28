Watch Celine Dion’s entire performance at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony – NBC New York

Celine Dion delivered a stunning efficiency throughout the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

Beneath the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic rings, Dion confirmed she was in singing type after a career-threatening analysis as her vocals soared on Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love.”

As a pianist performed alongside her, Dion reached out to the assembled crowd, who applauded her stellar efficiency earlier than the monument started to glitter.

It was a formidable displaying for the 56-year-old, who canceled her world tour after revealing her stiff individual syndrome analysis. It is a uncommon neurological situation that causes inflexible muscular tissues and painful muscle spasms.

She returned to the Olympic forefront almost three a long time after she carried out ”The Energy of the Dream” throughout the opening ceremony on the 1996 Atlanta Video games.

Watch her efficiency within the video participant above.