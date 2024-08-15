Watch ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ Trailer

Aaron Hernandez’s journey from NFL professional to convicted assassin will get the scripted TV therapy within the newest installment of Ryan Murphy‘s American Story franchise, American Sports activities Story, the trailer for which debuted Wednesday.

Within the collection, which premieres on FX on Sept. 17, Josh Andrés Rivera stars as Hernandez, who’s affected by his violent urges. “You don’t know what sort of ideas I’ve. It’s like a demon,” he says. “What if God made me this manner?”

Varied folks across the athlete warn him about his uncontrollable urges as somebody who’s now within the public eye. “You possibly can’t make errors, Aaron,” he’s advised by a member of the family. He’s additionally warned, “The medicine, the intercourse, the anger — no one’s questioning your athletic means, Aaron. They’re questioning your character.”

Apart from Rivera, the collection stars Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow and Norbert Leo Butz as New England Patriots coach Invoice Belichick. It’s government produced by Ryan Murphy, Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Carl Franklin. Based mostly on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Soccer Inc., from The Boston Globe and Wondery, the inaugural installment of the brand new anthology collection can also be government produced by Wondery’s Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy and The Boston Globe‘s Linda Pizzuti Henry and Ira Napoliello.

American Sports activities Story, introduced in 2021, goals to reexamine a outstanding occasion involving a sports activities determine by the prism of at present’s world and can inform the story from a number of views.

Hernandez was convicted of homicide, and sentenced to life in jail with out the potential for parole, within the 2023 taking pictures of fellow soccer participant Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of Hernandez’s fiancée’s sister. He was additionally tried however acquitted of the 2012 deadly shootings of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

Hernandez was finally acquitted from the murders of Furtado and de Abreu following a 2017 trial. However simply days after the acquittal, Hernandez dedicated suicide when he was discovered to have hanged himself in his jail cell. It turned one of the crucial infamous moments in NFL historical past.