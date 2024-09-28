Watch Alabama vs Georgia game today: Channel, time, streaming info

Alabama soccer opens SEC play Saturday evening underneath the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide will host No. 1 Georgia in Tuscaloosa for the primary time since 2020. Jalen Milroe and Alabama beat the Bulldogs of their final assembly on the 2023 SEC Championship sport, ending Georgia’s quest for three-straight School Soccer Playoff Nationwide Championship wins.

General, Alabama leads its sequence towards the Bulldogs 43-26-4.

To start out 2024, Alabama has wins towards Western Kentucky, South Florida and Wisconsin, whereas Georgia beat Clemson, Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

Right here is every thing it is advisable know in regards to the Alabama-Georgia sport together with TV and streaming data, betting odds and extra.

What channel is Alabama vs Georgia on right now?

TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs. Georgia will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 6 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will name the sport from the sales space at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace Fubo, which affords a free trial to new subscribers.

Alabama vs Georgia time right now

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Begin time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Alabama vs. Georgia sport begins at 6:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama vs Georgia predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 27

Georgia 27, Alabama 24: Dealing with a bend-but-don’t-break protection that lives and dies by the turnover margin, Beck and Georgia will not give the Crimson Tide many errors to make the most of. And whereas Milroe and the offense could have their share of moments, it will not be sufficient to offer Alabama its first SEC win.

Odds: Alabama +1.5

O/U: 49.5 factors

Alabama schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Sept. 28: Alabama vs. Georgia; 6:30 p.m., ABC

Oct. 5: Alabama at Vanderbilt; 3:15 p.m., SEC Community

Oct. 12: Alabama vs. South Carolina; 11 a.m.

Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee

Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Community

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

Georgia schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Georgia 34, Clemson 3

Sept. 7: Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3

Sept. 14: Georgia 13, Kentucky 12

Sept. 28: Georgia at Alabama; 6:30 p.m., ABC

Oct. 5: Georgia vs. Auburn; 2:30 p.m. ABC

Oct. 12: Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 19: Georgia at Texas

Nov. 2: Georgia vs. Florida; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 9: Georgia at Ole Miss

Nov. 16: Georgia vs. Tennessee

Nov. 23: Georgia vs. Massachusetts; 11:45 a.m., SEC Community

Nov. 29: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech; 6:30 p.m. ABC

