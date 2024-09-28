Watch Alabama vs Georgia game today: Channel, time, streaming info

Alabama soccer opens SEC play Saturday evening underneath the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide will host No. 1 Georgia in Tuscaloosa for the primary time since 2020. Jalen Milroe and Alabama beat the Bulldogs of their final assembly on the 2023 SEC Championship sport, ending Georgia’s quest for three-straight School Soccer Playoff Nationwide Championship wins.

General, Alabama leads its sequence towards the Bulldogs 43-26-4.

To start out 2024, Alabama has wins towards Western Kentucky, South Florida and Wisconsin, whereas Georgia beat Clemson, Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

