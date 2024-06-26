Wasserman Music Adds Three To Expand Client Services

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music introduced the addition of three hires for the company’s music division, together with Adam Clements, Oskar Muller, and Jenn Rilloraza.

The brand new hires will broaden the vary of companies Wasserman provides to its music shoppers, together with ticket pricing technique, expanded tour advertising and marketing companies, and model partnerships for the company’s digital music roster.

Adam Clements, who relies in London, has joined Wasserman as Supervisor of Tour Advertising and marketing, and in his new function, he’ll give attention to increasing Wasserman’s tour advertising and marketing exterior of the U.S. He joins Group Wass with virtually twenty years of expertise in live performance advertising and marketing, with previous stints at Birmingham’s O2 Academy and O2 Institute, Eventim UK, and AEG Presents.

Chicago-based Oskar Muller has been tapped as Wasserman’s Director, Pricing & Ticketing, a task that can see him develop ticket pricing methods for shopper’s excursions and performances. He beforehand served as Pricing Director at Stay Nation Leisure.

Jenn Rilloraza has been appointed as Supervisor, Model Partnerships and can spearhead branding offers for Wasserman’s digital music roster. Rilloraza, who relies in Los Angeles, most just lately served as Director of Advertising and marketing, Manufacturers, and Inventive Providers for Inventive Music Group’s digital advertising and marketing company VRTCL.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam, Oskar, and Jenn to our international group to construct on our sturdy suite of companies and add modern new capabilities to assist our shoppers meet and exceed their objectives,” stated Wasserman Music President Lee Anderson. “We’re relentless in regularly creating new methods to serve our valued shoppers all over the world, and these necessary new additions to Group Wass replicate that.”