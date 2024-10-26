Washington Wizards Rookie Talks Guarding Boston Celtics Star

Washington Wizards rookie Kyshawn George was thrown proper into the fireplace in his NBA debut, drawing the project of guarding Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
It is not a straightforward activity defending one of many league’s prime scorers, however George embraced the problem.
“It was nice,” George stated through Monumental Sports activities Community insider Bijan Todd. “I anticipated it, I wished it, I used to be wanting ahead to it. … I used to be positively wanting ahead to that matchup, simply to have the ability to guard him, do my finest, and be taught as a lot as attainable.”
Tatum scored 25 factors in Boston’s 122-102 win towards Washington, however he shot simply 9 of 20, and three of 11 from past the 3-point line. That was a step down from Tatum’s debut earlier within the week towards the New York Knicks, the place he had 37 factors on 14 of 18 taking pictures together with eight 3-pointers, so the Wizards ought to be glad with their effort.
Having George undertake the mindset of taking part in the very best gamers on the earth is a superb signal for the Wizards and his growth this season. Taking part in in such a robust matchup to start out the season shouldn’t be straightforward, however getting this one matchup out of the best way ought to make George really feel assured about video games going ahead. That is precisely what a participant’s rookie season ought to be about.
Rookies usually discuss concerning the thought of taking part in towards the very best on the earth, nevertheless it’s one factor to speak about it and one other to really do it. George ought to be given some props for dealing with the matchup with maturity, and for that, he ought to proceed to earn the Wizards’ belief all through his first season within the league.
George and the Wizards are set to host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers of their subsequent recreation tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.
Be sure to bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the newest information, unique interviews, movie breakdowns and a lot extra!