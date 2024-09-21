Washington State vs. San Jose State: How to watch the game

The undefeated Washington State Cougars are gearing as much as host the San Jose State Spartans in a university soccer face-off Friday night time.

The match is slated for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Friday, Sept. 20 at Washington State’s Gesa Area at Martin Stadium throughout Household Weekend.

Washington State #10 (QB) John Mateer through the 116th Boeing Apple Cup school soccer sport between the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars on September 14, 2024, at Lumen Area in Seattle, WA. (Photograph by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire through Getty Photographs) How do I hearken to the WSU-Spartans sport on the radio? Cougar soccer broadcasts start two hours earlier than kickoff and conclude with post-game interviews and the Coug Discuss call-in present. Flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman. How are the WSU Cougs enjoying this season?

Washington State has had a robust opening for the 2024 season, commencing with a placing 70-30 victory over Portland State. Additional affirming their prowess, the Cougars clinched a 37-16 win towards Texas Tech in Pullman adopted by an exhilarating 24-19 win within the Apple Cup towards the College of Washington in Seattle final Saturday.

Wanting again to the earlier season, Washington State recorded a 5-7 total efficiency, together with a 2-7 mark in Pac-12 play. Jake Dickert, the pinnacle coach holding an 18-16 profession file, is now in his third full season and has been important within the group’s upward trajectory.