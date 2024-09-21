Washington State 54-52 San José State (Sep 20, 2024) Game Recap

PULLMAN, Wash. — — Dylan Paine scored on a 7-yard run within the second extra time, John Mateer ran it in on the obligatory two-point conversion and Washington State rallied final in a wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State on Friday night time.

Emmett Brown answered with a 4-yard landing go to Nick Nash for San Jose State (3-1), however Brown misplaced the ball beneath heavy strain on the two-point attempt to the Cougars recovered for his or her second straight 4-0 begin beneath third-year coach Jake Dickert.

Washington State turned a 10-7 first-quarter deficit right into a 24-17 lead at halftime because of Mateer’s 1-yard landing run and a pair of landing passes to tight finish Cooper Mathers overlaying 4 and eight yards.

Brown, who transferred after spending final season as a backup at Washington State, led the Spartans to touchdowns on all three third-quarter possessions. He handed to Nash for a 19-yard rating and ran it in from a yard out earlier than Floyd Chalk IV scored on an 18-yard run to provide San Jose State a 38-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Mateer linked with Kyle Williams for a 13-yard landing with 13:41 remaining. Mateer hit Josh Meredith for a 36-yard landing after the Spartans turned the ball over on downs. However Dean Janikowski missed the point-after kick and WSU trailed 38-37.

Kyle Thornton’s interception gave the Cougars the ball on the Spartans’ 32-yard line. Mateer hit Meredith for a 31-yard acquire and Paine ran it in on the following play. WSU’s lead was 43-38 after a two-point strive failed.

Brown linked with TreyShun Hurry for a 20-yard landing on fourth-and-10 and handed to Nash for 2 factors and a 46-43 Spartans’ lead with 26 second to go.

That was sufficient time for Mateer to hit Williams for a 32-yard acquire earlier than operating for 8 extra, organising Janikowski’s 52-yard area aim to ship it to OT.

Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor picked off Brown to finish San Jose State’s first additional possession. DJ Harvey picked off Mateer to finish WSU’s first possession.

Mateer completed with 390 yards on 26-for-46 passing with 4 touchdowns and two picks. He additionally ran for 111 yards and a rating. Mateer, a sophomore, has 11 landing passes and 6 dashing scores in his first 4 profession begins. Williams had eight catches for 138 yards.

Brown accomplished 35 of 54 passes for 375 yards with 4 touchdowns and two interceptions. Nash completed with 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the sport main the nation in catches (34), receiving yards (485) and landing catches (6). Chalk carried 11 instances for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a 66-yard run on the Spartans’ second play from scrimmage.

