Washington Spirit Stars Trinity Rodman and Casey Krueger Set to Play for Olympic Gold in Their First Major Tournament Final

Washington, D.C. (08/06/2024) – Washington Spirit ahead Trinity Rodman and defender Casey Krueger will symbolize the USA Girls’s Nationwide Staff (USWNT) because it prepares to tackle Brazil for a 2024 Olympic Video games gold medal in Paris on Saturday.

Spirit followers are inspired to assemble on the membership’s official gold medal match watch get together at The Bullpen in Navy Yard on Saturday morning because the match kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT. Like final summer time’s FIFA Girls’s World Cup watch events, followers can count on an electrical environment as they cheer the U.S. on towards a return to the Olympic podium. These planning to attend are inspired to RSVP right here.

Each showing of their fifth straight match this event, Rodman and Krueger helped the USWNT defeat Germany after further time, 1-0. In her first 4 Olympic matches, Rodman netted three targets and tallied one help, offering a aim contribution every trip. Rodman and Krueger now have 45 and 55 caps, respectively, for the senior crew.

Rodman, the 22-year-old standout, has lit up the pitch for each membership and nation in 2024, thrilling followers together with her velocity down the sideline and electrical presence on the sector. In 15 matches with the Spirit to this point this season, Rodman has tallied 5 targets and 4 assists. Krueger, the high-profile veteran, has led the Spirit again line to a number of lock-down performances this season, together with 4 shutouts. The ahead and defender will make their much-anticipated returns to Audi Area later this month when the Spirit hosts the inaugural Spirit Worldwide Friendlies, with world-renowned English golf equipment Arsenal and Chelsea coming to city.

Following this summer time’s Olympic event, the Spirit will return to motion within the inaugural Spirit Worldwide Friendlies, internet hosting world-renowned English golf equipment Arsenal and Chelsea at Audi Area later this month. The Spirit will tackle Arsenal on Sunday, August 18 earlier than a historic doubleheader the next week. On Sunday, August 25, the Spirit will return to common season play and face the Kansas Metropolis Present at midday EDT earlier than Arsenal and Chelsea sq. off within the English rivals’ first-ever matchup in the USA. Tickets to those momentous occasions can be found right here. Followers may also buy their very own 2024 Spirit jerseys and merchandise at WashingtonSpirit.com/store.

