Was Skai Jackson Arrested While Pregnant and Engaged?

Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Photos

Former Disney star Skai Jackson is going through a possible misdemeanor cost after being arrested on suspicion of home battery, Leisure Weekly experiences. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division confirmed to EW that police responded to a home incident at Common Studios Hollywood on August 9, with legislation enforcement alleging that 22-year-old Jackson — identified for taking part in Zuri in Jessie and Bunk’d — was the “major aggressor.” In response to “Web page Six,” authorities declare that surveillance footage confirmed Jackson pushing her boyfriend two instances. Jackson was reportedly cited and launched hours after her arrest, along with her case handed to the Los Angeles District Legal professional’s Workplace to find out whether or not or not costs shall be pressed. (The DA’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to Vulture’s request for remark, so the present standing of the case is just not clear.)

In the meantime, each “Web page Six” and TMZ report that the couple denied getting bodily on this incident, with Jackson allegedly saying that they’re really fortunately engaged and anticipating a child collectively. (Representatives for Jackson didn’t instantly reply to Vulture’s request for remark, and there’s been no public affirmation of a being pregnant or proposal as of publication time.) In the meantime, whoever runs Jackson’s social media was ostensibly in ok spirits to publish latest pink carpet pics of the actress on Instagram only a couple days after her arrest.