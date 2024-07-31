The recalled product is SPICE CLASS BRAND Ground Cinnamon packed in 7oz and 11oz packing PET jars with expiration date: 12/2026.

Was it sold in NY?

It is time to examine your pantries once more as one more cinnamon model has been recalled in New York for doable elevated lead ranges.

American Spices LLC of Ozone Park recalled their Spice Class Model Floor Cinnamon Monday, based on the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration, after an evaluation performed by the state Division of Agriculture and Markets revealed the product contained elevated ranges of lead.

This is what to know.

Which product is being recalled?

The recall contains 7-ounce and 11-ounce packing PET jars of Spice Class Model Floor Cinnamon with a December 2026 expiration date.

No sicknesses have been reported so far however the affected product was distributed to New York Metropolis-area retailers between Dec. 1, 2023, and Might 15, 2024. The product was not bought on-line.

