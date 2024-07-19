Was Barron Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee?

Donald Trump’s kids took their customary spot alongside their father on the Republican Nationwide Conference as he accepted the celebration’s nomination for president as soon as once more on Thursday night time.

Because the balloons fell from the Fiserv Discussion board ceiling in a celebratory second for the household, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany had been all there on stage. Trump’s spouse, Melania, and grandchildren had been additionally there.

However not all the Trump’s kids got here to Milwaukee for the conference.

Barron Trump was lacking.

The youngest son of Donald Trump and Melania was absent from the joyous second.

Why wasn’t Barron Trump on the RNC?

Barron was requested to attend the conference as a Florida delegate, however Melania issued a press release in Might saying he would not attend as a result of prior commitments, in response to USA At present.

“Whereas Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Get together, he regretfully declines to take part as a result of prior commitments,” the assertion stated.

Trump stated in an interview with Telemundo 51 Miami in Might about Barron Trump: “He’s fairly younger, I’ll say.” He added that if his son wished to be a delegate “I’m all for it.”

How previous is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is eighteen years previous.

Barron Trump graduated from highschool Might 17 in Florida. On the time, Donald Trump was within the midst of his hush cash trial, a case through which he was convicted of 34 felonies for falsifying enterprise information forward of the 2016 presidential election.

However at Trump’s request the court docket proceedings had been paused on the day of Barron’s graduation ceremony so he may attend.

Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump seem on the RNC

Ivanka Trump, Barron’s half-sister who has stepped away from the political highlight after being in her father’s administration throughout his presidency from 2016-20, made her first look on the conference on Thursday night time as did Melania.