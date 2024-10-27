Was Arielle Kebbel Actually Running Underwater on ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’?

Rescue: HI-Surf put Arielle Kebbel via the wringer — and he or she was up for the problem.

In the course of the first season of the Fox collection, viewers had been stunned to see Kebbel’s character, Em, working underwater with a boulder. Us caught up with Kebbel to get a breakdown of what went into filming such a bodily troublesome function.

“I like the rock working stuff as a result of [of] the coaching that you need to do,” Kebbel, 39, shared within the newest situation of Us Weekly. “We might first go in a pool and we’d work with a world famend diver. He free dives like over 100 toes and [with him we were doing] breath holds.”

Kebbel particularly had loads to study, together with tips on how to “broaden” her rib cage and her lungs whereas having to “breathe via” her again.

Associated: Fall TV Preview 2024: Inside Should-Watch New and Returning Exhibits

It’s the busiest time of the TV 12 months with exhibits similar to Grotesquerie and The Good Couple kicking off the autumn season. The Good Couple, which is predicated on Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel of the identical identify, facilities round a marriage weekend in Nantucket that doesn’t go precisely as deliberate. A lot of the particulars have been […]

“We’re on a ship headed out and we’re doing respiratory workouts. But it surely’s concerning the prep the evening earlier than when it comes to sleep, what you eat, what you drink and what you don’t,” she famous. “There’s simply so many issues about prepping your physique to do that proper.”

Getting the scene proper felt like an accomplishment for Kebbel, who mentioned, “Having the ability to be underwater doing the rock working above the ocean and seeing that the teachings work and do their magic felt very particular. It’s like, ‘Oh wow. I can take these instruments wherever now.’ I’m additionally fortunate sufficient to have them watching me working safely, but it surely’s undoubtedly a life altering expertise.”

Rescue: HI-Surf, which premiered final month, follows the private {and professional} lives of the open-water lifeguards who patrol and shield the North Shore of O’ahu a.ok.a probably the most well-known and harmful stretch of shoreline on the planet.

Along with Kebbel, the collection stars Robbie Magasiva, Adam Demos, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Zoe Cipres and Alex Aiono.

“I’ve performed an murderer, a firefighter, a police officer, and nothing may put together me for the quantity of labor it’s to be a lifeguard,” Kebbel instructed Us, earlier than noting there’s “no second probabilities” on the subject of filming in tough waters. “That is what [Em has] all the time wished to do. She’s a real maverick. She’s not solely an awesome lifeguard, however she’s additionally an awesome surfer and a paddler.”

Associated: Fall 2024 TV Schedule: See When Your Favourite Exhibits Are Returning

The autumn season is nearly upon Us and the TV schedule is trying higher than ever. Followers of NBC’s One Chicago franchise can count on each present to return in late September. The trio of exhibits — Chicago Med, Chicago Fireplace and Chicago P.D. — made headlines as a number of solid members throughout the franchise introduced their […]

The actress continued: “She can be fairly primal at instances and just a little tough across the edges, particularly on the subject of working her mouth, but it surely’s additionally as a result of it’s all the time primarily based in a spot of reality.”

Demos, 39, who performs Will Prepared, additionally mirrored on how Rescue: HI-Surf is completely different from each different present, including, “It’s simply extra of an genuine look to the North Shore lifeguards … and the way heroic these first responder lifeguards are. I feel everybody’s going to be stoked.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

When you have a burning leisure query for our staff of specialists, e mail us at [email protected]. For extra, choose up the brand new situation of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Rescue: HI-Surf airs on Fox Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Jones