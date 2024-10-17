WARRIORS SOCCER TAKES ON THE MUSTANGS IN THEIR SUNDAY MATCH UP

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State College Warriors tackle the Southwest Minnesota State College Mustangs of their Sunday house match up.

The Warriors head right into a single match up weekend after going 1-1 final weekend. WSU beat the Cougars from the College of Sioux Falls 1-0 and fell in a tough fought battle in opposition to the #12 Mavericks from Minnesota State College, Mankato 1-0. The Warriors are set to face off in opposition to SMSU on Sunday, October 20 at 1 p.m. on their house pitch.

Winona State Notes:

The Warriors are 4-5-1 general and 3-5 within the NSIC.

Alyson Jumper earned NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week after her efficiency in opposition to USF and MSU.

Jumper earned her third shutout of the season within the WSU win in opposition to the Cougars, profitable 1-0.

Jumper collected 13 saves, a .929 save share, confronted 11 nook kicks, and allowed just one objective in opposition to USF and MSU.

Catheryn Hudak scored the sport profitable objective in opposition to USF.

Kyleigh Jannisch picked up her second help on the season agasinst the Cougars.

Southwest Minnesota State Notes:

The Mustangs are 1-9-1 general and 1-5-1 within the NSIC.

Haley Mason lead the SMSU with three targets on the season.

Dare Kroeten leads the Mustangs with one help on the season.

Rachel Hicks lead the crew in objective with a complete of 72 saves this season.

Mason leads the crew with pictures on objective having collected 12 pictures on objective.

Hicks collected her first shutout of the season of their recreation in opposition to UMC on October 4.

The Winona State College Warriors are set to face off in opposition to the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs on Sunday, October 20 with first kick set for 1 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit score Union Stadium.