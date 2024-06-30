Warriors Preparing to Lose Klay Thompson in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to lose Klay Thompson, ending an period for the franchise.
On Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Golden State is resigned to the truth that Thompson will depart in free company. After 13 seasons as a member of the Warriors, Thompson is able to transfer on.
From the report:
Thompson and the Warriors have had near no communication because the negotiating interval opened for incumbent free brokers almost two weeks in the past and no provide has been made, staff and league sources stated. The Warriors, after different enterprise, have wished to circle again and negotiate with Thompson. However he isn’t anticipated to be there ready as a prepared secondary precedence of their summer season plan, along with his aspect feeling that the Warriors’ curiosity in a reunion has been disingenuous. The five-time All-Star guard is set to discover a new dwelling elsewhere for his 14th NBA season and past, with either side believing their 13-year run collectively is over, league sources stated.
The truth that the 2 sides have not talked because the negotiating interval started is legitimately stunning. Thompson has been a cornerstone of 4 NBA championship groups and is a five-time All-Star. Together with Stephen Curry, he helped create arguably one of the best taking pictures backcourt in NBA historical past, a pairing that weaponized the three-point line and helped begin a taking pictures revolution in basketball.
Together with Curry, Draymond Inexperienced and Steve Kerr, Thompson was a part of the foursome most liable for the Warriors’ dynasty. It seems he would be the first to depart the franchise. Golden State chosen him with the eleventh choose within the 2011 NBA Draft and he has by no means performed for one more franchise.
Thompson completed the ultimate season of a five-year, $189.9 million deal and made $43.2 million throughout the 2023-24 marketing campaign. This season was statistically his worst since his second yr within the league. He averaged 17.9 factors, 3.3 rebounds and a pair of.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per sport. He additionally shot a close to career-low 38.7% from three-point vary.
Given the truth that they hadn’t been speaking, it is a secure assumption Thompson and the Warriors had been far off on contract numbers. Each side seemingly knew this was coming.