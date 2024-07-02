Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson joining Dallas Mavericks – NBC Bay Area

Warriors followers are reacting after NBC Sports activities Bay Space reported on Monday that Klay Thompson was leaving Golden State for the Dallas Mavericks.

There have been loads of sad Warriors followers at Chase Heart in San Francisco Monday after studying Thompson is taking his skills to Dallas.

“I want he would keep. However, financially he might should go so, it is form of a bummer although, so,” mentioned Warriors fan Jason Welsh.

Information of Thompson’s $50 million supply to play for Dallas is gloomy information for Warriors followers. But it surely’s devastating information for one man who mentioned he acquired to know him very effectively over the previous few years.

Arvind Patel informed NBC Bay Space that he fondly remembers the primary time he met klay thompson in the course of the pandemic, that is when the famous person first docked his boat proper subsequent to “The Ramp,” the restaurant Patel owns. It’s situated only a couple blocks away from the Chase Heart.

“We chatted and he mentioned, hear, I solely parked right here as soon as. I mentioned, ‘Hear, you are Klay, effectively know, well-known, everybody love you. You may park anytime you need,’” he mentioned.

Sergio Quintana has extra within the video above.

After 13 NBA seasons and 4 championships, Klay Thompson’s Golden State Warriors profession is over. Jessica Aguirre speaks with NBC Sports activities Bay Space’s Monte Poole on Thompson’s transfer to Dallas.