Warren Zeiders Announces New Album ‘Relapse’ Set For Release August 23 Via Warner

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In the present day (July 12), Warren Zeiders publicizes a brand new Relapse venture on August 23 by way of Warner Data. The ten-track venture options current standout singles “Betrayal” and the title monitor “Relapse,” which has already amassed greater than 15.2M US streams since its June launch. Produced by Mike Elizondo (Brothers Osborne, “We Don’t Discuss About Bruno”), the venture explores his signature country-rock type whereas providing extra story-driven, acoustic vocals.

The most recent—and third—music from Relapse is “Addictions.” Written by Zeiders, Rivers Rutherford and Alex Maxwell, the brooding music finds Zeiders at his most weak, battling his head and his coronary heart and in the end succumbing to his addictions (in love).

Relapse follows Zeiders’ acclaimed 2023 debut album, Fairly Little Poison. The album earned Zeiders his first No. 1 single on nation radio for the double-platinum title monitor, which peaked within the High 25 on Billboard’s High 100, earned 380M international streams and earned Zeiders the CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Video of the 12 months.”

Zeiders shall be featured on the star-studded Twisters soundtrack (July 19) along with his music “Playing cards I’ve Been Dealt.” In August, he’ll be a part of Jelly Roll as direct help for his Fantastically Damaged Tour. The sector tour kicks off on August 27 in Salt Lake Metropolis and contains stops at NYC’s Madison Sq. Backyard, LA’s Crypto.com Area, Chicago’s United Middle and extra. He’ll kick off 2025 with this first-ever European headlining tour.

RELAPSE TRACKLIST

1. Relapse

2. Intoxicated

3. Betrayal

4. Addictions

5. Stones Throw Away

6. Excessive Desert Street

7. Demise of a Cowboy

8. Battle Like Hell

9. Satan, I Know

10. Love on the Line

Upcoming Tour Dates:

ITALICS denotes present with Jelly Roll

July 12 – Clearfield County Truthful – Clearfield, PA

July 13 – Nation Live performance – Fort Loramie, OH

July 18 – Rock The South – Cullman, AL

July 21 – Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

July 26 – Harley Davidson Homecoming Fest – Milwaukee, WI

July 27 – Tailgate N’ Tallboys – Midland, MI

Aug. 1 – WE Fest – Detroit Lakes, MN

Aug. 7 – Sikeston Rodeo – Sikeston, MO

Aug. 8 – Washington City & Nation Truthful – Washington, MO

Aug. 9 – Missouri State Truthful – Sedalia, MO

Aug. 21 – Bash on the Bay – Put-In-Bay, OH

Aug. 22 – The Nice New York State Truthful, New York State Truthful Grounds – Syracuse, NY

Aug. 23 – Competition Nation Lotbiniere – Saint-Agapit, QC

Aug. 27 – Delta Middle – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT

Aug. 28 – Ford Idaho Middle Area – Nampa, ID

Aug. 30 – Spokane Area – Spokane, WA

Aug. 31 – Local weather Pledge Area – Seattle, WA

Sep. 1 – Moda Middle – Portland, OR

Sep. 3 – SAP Middle – San Jose, CA

Sep. 4 – Golden 1 Middle – Sacramento, CA

Sep. 6 – Crypto.com Area – Los Angeles, CA

Sep. 7 – Honda Middle – Anaheim, CA

Sep. 9 – UTEP Don Haskins Middle – El Paso, TX

Sep. 11 – Frost Financial institution Middle – San Antonio, TX

Sep. 13 – Cajundome – Lafayette, LA

Sep. 14 – Smoothie King Middle – New Orleans, LA

Sep. 17 – Kia Middle – Orlando, FL

Sep. 19 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

Sep. 20 – PNC Area – Raleigh, NC

Sep. 21 – Capital One Area – Washington, DC

Sep. 24 – MVP Area – Albany, NY

Sep. 26 – TD Backyard – Boston, MA

Sep. 27 – Madison Sq. Backyard – New York, NY

Sep. 28 – UBS Area – Belmont, NY

Sep. 29 – Prudential Middle – Newark, NJ

Oct. 1 – Pennsylvania State College – Bryce Jordan Middle – State Faculty, PA

Oct. 2 – Wells Fargo Middle – Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 4 – Nation Calling Competition – Ocean Metropolis, MD

Oct. 5 – PPG Paints Area – Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 6 – KeyBank Middle – Buffalo, NY

Oct. 9 – Nationwide Area – Columbus, OH

Oct. 11 – United Middle – Chicago, IL

Oct. 12 – KFC Yum! Middle – Louisville, KY

Oct. 15 – INTRUST Financial institution Area – Wichita, KS

Oct. 16 – Nice Southern Financial institution Area – Springfield, MO

Oct. 18 – BOK Middle – Tulsa, OK

Oct. 20 – Brookshire Grocery Area – Bossier Metropolis, LA

Oct. 22 – Simmons Financial institution Area – North Little Rock, AR

Oct. 23 – Enterprise Middle – Saint Louis, MO

Oct. 25 – Thompson–Boling Area At Meals Metropolis Middle – Knoxville, TN

Oct. 26 – State Farm Area – Atlanta, GA

Oct. 27 – Spectrum Middle – Charlotte, NC

Jan. 24 – Rockefeller Music Corridor – Oslo, Norway

Jan. 26 – Berns – Stockholm, Sweden

Jan. 27 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

Jan. 29 – Docks – Hamburg, Germany

Jan. 31 – Muffathalle – Munich, Germany

Feb. 2 – Kaufleuten – Zurich, Switzerland

Feb. 3 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

Feb. 4 – Melkweg Max – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb. 7 – Ulster Corridor – Belfast, UK

Feb. 9 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, UK

Feb. 11 – Albert Corridor – Manchester, UK

Feb. 12 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, UK

Feb. 14 – O2 Institute Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

Feb. 15 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK