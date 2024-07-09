Warner Music Balkans Officially Launches

WARSAW, Poland (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music South East Europe introduced the launch of the label group’s newest regional workplace, Warner Music Balkans.

The three way partnership, which is a collaboration between WM SEE, Croatian label Dancing Bear, Serbian label Mascom and Slovenian label NIKA will serve to accommodate native artists from the West Balkans underneath one label, linking them to Warner’s world community.

Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska, Normal Supervisor, WM SEE, will oversee the three way partnership along with her present duties.

The JV will give attention to signing artists primarily from Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, but additionally from different West Balkan international locations, corresponding to Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, Warner mentioned.

Upcoming releases on Warner Music Balkans contains “Jug represents”, from Ukić, a rising rap star from a small city in Serbia who made a reputation for himself final 12 months with the only “Tenzija” which has been streamed greater than 6 million occasions.

“Warner Music Balkans is the end result of the group’s relentless pursuit of collaborating with the perfect companions within the area over the past couple of years. Bringing our JVs and investments underneath one label will profit everybody concerned and allow our artists to get the perfect from Warner Music’s world community. With expertise corresponding to Edita, Sergej Pajić, and Ukić releasing music on the label, we’ve bought a fantastic summer time competition season forward of us!,” acknowledged Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska.

“It brings me nice pleasure to announce the launch of WM Balkans. A success can come from anyplace and this new enterprise will allow us to take a look at some thrilling cross-collaborations. I’m excited to see what we’ll obtain collectively,” added Silvije Varga, Co-Founder and MD of Dancing Bear.