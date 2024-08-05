Warner Chappell Music Signs Global Administration Deal With Liz Phair

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Liz Phair, the influential singer-songwriter, has inked a worldwide administration cope with Warner Chappell Music (WCM). The settlement covers Phair’s total catalog, together with iconic hits comparable to “Why Can’t I?”, “Supernova,” and “By no means Mentioned.”

Recognized for her function within the early ’90s indie rock motion, Phair’s debut album Exile In Guyville continues to make waves within the music trade. Phair expressed her enthusiasm concerning the partnership, stating, “My songs symbolize my life’s work, and I’m excited to take a contemporary have a look at my catalog with the assist of such a novel and maverick crew at Warner Chappell, co-headed by the charismatic Carianne Marshall.”

Carianne Marshall, WCM’s co-chair and COO, praised Phair’s contributions to music: “Liz has at all times embraced her true self, releasing songs that had been forward of her time. She opened doorways for ladies in music within the ’90s, ushering in a brand new rock and roll period along with her daring, empowering lyrics and trailblazing sound. She continues to affect music immediately, and we’re proud to be working collectively to introduce much more audiences to her unimaginable songs.”

Greg Sowders, WCM’s SVP of A&R and catalog, added, “Liz’s songs and data modified the best way songwriters and artists wrote and recorded within the ’90s. She single-handedly helped forge the choice music style, and her work is extra related immediately than it was when she first modified all the foundations. As she takes on this subsequent chapter, there are numerous extra nice issues in retailer for Liz and her profession.”

Born in New Haven, CT, and raised in Chicago, Phair pursued music after graduating from Oberlin Faculty in 1990. Her early work, self-released beneath Girly-Sound, led to a document cope with Matador. Following Exile In Guyville, she launched a number of critically acclaimed albums, together with Whip-Sensible (1994) and Whitechocolatespaceegg (1998), incomes Grammy nominations. Phair has bought over 5 million data worldwide, along with her most up-to-date album being 2021’s Soberish. She has additionally made her mark in TV writing and revealed a memoir, Horror Tales.