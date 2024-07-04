Warner Chappell Music France Renews Publising Deal With Orelsan And Skread

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — French recording artists, songwriters, and producers Orelsan and Skread, and their corporations Robust Ninja and seventh Magnitude, have each prolonged publishing partnerships with Warner Chappell Music France, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

Orelsan, the stage identify of Aurélien Cotentin, is among the best-selling artists in trendy French music together with his fourth solo studio album, Civilisation, topping charts in France in each 2021 and 2022. To this point, he has bought greater than 2.5 million albums and has been the recipient of 12 Victoires de la Musique.

Moreover, he has carried out at a whole bunch of reveals world wide, performing in entrance of greater than 1 million followers over the course of his profession.

Skread has been collaborating with Oresan since 2000 and contributed his manufacturing work on virtually all of his albums. He has additionally collaborated with a number of French artists comparable to Gazo, Ninho and Tiakola, in addition to worldwide stars comparable to J. Balvin and Burna Boy, whose newest album earned Skread two Grammy nods.

“Orelsan and I’ve been associates and collaborators for greater than 20 years. I’ve labored with the Warner Chappell staff for nearly as lengthy, and I’ve all the time valued their help. That’s why I’m delighted they may proceed to help us as we work on some new thrilling tasks.”

“It’s with immense delight that I can announce we’ve signed new offers with these exceptionally proficient artists. Orelsan and Skread are artistic powerhouses whose songs have helped form trendy French tradition and can nonetheless resonate a long time from now. They’re among the many most important lyricists of their era, by no means flinching from addressing the intense problems with the day, but additionally utilizing their trademark humour to interact a mass viewers,” added Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell France.