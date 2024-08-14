Warner Chappell Music And Tape Room Music Sign Songwriter Ben Williams To An Exclusive Publishing Deal

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music and Ashley Gorley’s Tape Room Music introduced the signing of songwriter Ben Williams in an unique world-wide publishing deal.

“I couldn’t be extra excited to be becoming a member of forces with Tape Room and Warner Chappell,” Williams says of this subsequent chapter. “I’m so excited to work alongside my shut mates Caroline and Benji and have among the finest folks and finest groups in my nook! Thanks to Ashley Gorley and Blain Rhodes for taking me underneath your wings and gearing up for what’s subsequent in addition to Ben Vaughn, Spencer Nohe and everyone at Warner Chappell who’s believed in me alongside the way in which! So excited to see what the long run brings!”

“Ben is all the things you possibly can search for in a author: proficient, pushed, and throughout an excellent particular person,” shares Tape Room Music’s Caroline Hodson, Director, A&R. “He’s confirmed himself to be a staple within the Nashville group as a author and a good friend to many. We’re stoked to workforce up with Warner Chappell and couldn’t be happier to welcome Ben to the Tape Room household!”

Williams signing follows his first no 1 hit on nation radio with “Tennessee Orange,” which Megan Maroney become a 2x RIAA Platinum file that’s been nominated for CMA, ACM and Individuals’s Selection Nation Awards Music of the 12 months.

His different hits embrace Moroney’s RIAA Platinum single, “I’m Not Fairly,” and Avery Anna’s RIAA Platinum hit, “Narcissist.”

“Ben has been off to an unimaginable begin in his profession on account of his innate present to fulfill artists and songwriters precisely the place they’re of their lives,” provides Benji Amaefule, Supervisor, A&R Warner Chappell Music Nashville. “Because of this, he’s crafted among the most relatable and impactful songs hitting the format right this moment. I’m excited to work with him and the Tape Room workforce to get his songs within the ears of oldsters throughout the nation and around the globe for years to return.”