Warner Chappell Music And 300 Entertainment Partner In Publishing Venture

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – 300 Publishing, the publishing division of Warner Music Group (WMG) label 300 Leisure (3EE), is becoming a member of forces with Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the worldwide publishing arm of WMG, to signal each rising and established songwriters collectively. The brand new enterprise consists of signings with hitmakers reminiscent of 300 Publishing flagship signee Sean Momberger, who co-produced Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking “Not Like Us,” which is presently No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100, in addition to Jack Harlow’s multi-week Billboard Sizzling 100 chart-topper, “Lovin’ On Me.”

The enterprise will probably be spearheaded by 300 Publishing Vice President Jenn Essiembre, who mentioned, “All of it begins with a music. At 300 Publishing, we’re fiercely dedicated to songwriter growth and constructing careers from the bottom up. I’m honored that Kevin has entrusted me to spearhead this enterprise, and am wanting ahead to working with the crew at Warner Chappell to supercharge our providing.”

Added 3EE Chairman and CEO Kevin Liles, “Jenn has been instrumental in growing 300 Publishing and is the one particular person I’d need steering this ship – she’s a drive within the trade and has already made a big impact with top-tier signings and No. 1 hits. Holding it within the WMG household and partnering with the world-class WCM led by Man and Carianne was an apparent selection for us. They’re the very best within the enterprise, and collectively, we’ll broaden our means to ship for our writers and producers. Rayna [Bass, 300 Entertainment Co-President], Selim [Bouab, 300 Entertainment Co-President], and I are dedicated to establishing a first-class eco-system to serve the inventive group. Our worth proposition is that we’re #biggerfamilybusiness.”

WCM Co-Chair and CEO Man Moot and Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall mentioned: “We’ve been impressed with 300 and the work Kevin and crew are doing to assist artists and champion their music in daring new methods. We share an analogous mindset at Warner Chappell and imagine in doing issues in a different way and carving our path, so becoming a member of such an impactful crew marks the start of a powerful partnership. We look ahead to all the nice songwriters and artists we’ll signal and develop collectively.”

Roster highlights embody Maria Becerra, who signed up with WCM final yr in partnership with 300 Publishing. One in every of Latin’s main voices, boasting over 23 million listeners on Spotify, Becerra has rapidly develop into one of many most-listened-to-female Latin artists globally. 300 Publishing’s rising roster additionally options 1st Class (Anycia, BabyDrill, Karrahbooo, DaBaby), Jumbo Sounds (2Rare, Philly Goats, Lay Bankz, D STURDY), Spencer Jordan (Knox, GAYLE, Braden Bales), and Will Energy (Coi Leray, Flo Milli, Gloss Up, Lakeyah), along with artists reminiscent of YNW Melly, No Savage, OMB Peezy, and Lil Keed.

Within the final yr, 300 Publishing signees have co-written or co-produced music for Drake, Jack Harlow, Metro Boomin, Doja Cat, Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Babyface, Nicki Minaj, YG, Tyga, Quavo, Flo Milli, Offset, Don Toliver, Hunxho, and extra.