Warner Bros. Discovery, Google Tap AI For Captioning

Warner Bros. Discovery has partnered with Google Cloud to make use of a synthetic intelligence-powered instrument to create captions for its content material platforms.

Caption AI makes use of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and shall be deployed first to unscripted programming to chop time and manufacturing prices round creating captions presumably sports activities and actuality TV content material. WBD added actual individuals will nonetheless oversee using Caption AI for high quality assurance on studio channels like Max, CNN and Discovery+.

“Offering viewers with high-quality captions is extremely vital to Warner Bros. Discovery. Working with Google Cloud to make the most of Vertex AI inside Warner Bros. Discovery’s caption AI workflow has not solely helped to speed up our captioning course of, but additionally has improved our effectivity and pace, whereas decreasing prices,” Avi Saxena, chief know-how officer, direct to shopper at WBD stated in an announcement.

The studio stated Caption AI will cut back the time required to create captions by 80 %, in comparison with guide captioning, and lower general caption manufacturing prices by as much as 50 % for creators.

“AI has the potential to rework a wide range of processes throughout the media and leisure trade that ship actual enterprise influence. With its captioning answer, Warner Bros. Discovery is seeing an unbelievable instance of how AI brokers can save organizations money and time,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian added in one other assertion.

The introduction of Caption AI comes because the Hollywood studios, whereas wanting to guard their libraries of flicks and TV sequence towards AI firms infringing on their copyright possession, additionally need to cut back time and prices by having content material creators use new AI instruments of their manufacturing pipelines.