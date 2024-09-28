Want to Save Money on Payment Processing? Stop Giving Your Business to Banks

Writer

Surge Cumiskey

Printed

October 26, 2022

Phrase depend

1,636

For years, the banks held a pseudo-monopoly over the fee processing business.

When it got here to fee processing, they have been mainly the one sport on the town, and even as we speak, many individuals nonetheless consider banks are the one reliable suppliers of this service.

However the reality of the matter is, for a few years now, there have been numerous non-bank suppliers providing fee processing, typically at a lot decrease charges than the banks have been charging.

So, why are individuals nonetheless clinging to the false perception that banks are the one legitimate suppliers of fee processing?

Nicely, as we mentioned in our final article, which explored Two of the Greatest Myths About Cost Processing, a variety of this comes all the way down to myths that haven’t any foundation in actuality.

For instance, many enterprise homeowners will select a financial institution for his or her fee processing, as a result of for no matter motive, they consider they may give them a greater deal, however that’s nothing however a bunch of nonsense.

We’re not fairly positive why persons are selecting to consider these fallacies, however as a part of our effort to do what’s in the very best pursuits of enterprise homeowners, we figured we must always clarify why the banks are by no means going that can assist you lower your expenses on fee processing.

So, in case you’re getting your funds processed by a financial institution, and also you’re sick of paying a lot, you then’re going to wish to preserve studying.

As a result of on this article, we’re going to dispel this delusion as soon as and for all, and clarify why retailers, and the fee processing business as a complete, would each be higher off if individuals stopped giving their enterprise to banks.

Why the Banks Will By no means Assist You To Save Cash on Cost Processing

It might sound simplistic, however the banks didn’t get to the place they’re as we speak by giving individuals good offers.

The one means they might have ever gotten to the place they’re proper now – making tens of billions of {dollars} in revenue yearly – is by charging as a lot as they will get away with, and utilizing deception to attract consideration away from that reality.

As our VP of Operations, Steven, likes to level out, banks don’t have any motive to supply decrease costs as a result of they’re basically assured a gradual stream of shoppers.

Moreover, these banks are operating such huge operations that the one means they will maintain themselves is to proceed to reap obscenely excessive earnings, and so they’re not going to have the ability to try this by providing you with a reduction.

What you need to perceive is that to start with, most banks have 1000’s of shareholders, and as is the case with any publicly-traded firm, their foremost accountability is to offer a return on their shareholders’ investments.

Secondly, and simply as importantly, most banks have huge overhead, which, amongst different issues, contains 1000’s of workers, and tons of and even 1000’s of ATMs and department areas.

So, why aren’t the banks ever going that can assist you lower your expenses on fee processing?

As a result of their fixed stream of shoppers offers them no incentive to decrease their exorbitant costs, and even when they wished to, they couldn’t afford to do it anyway.

With that in thoughts, there’s actually no profit to going with a financial institution, no matter what they are saying, and the one actual distinction is you’re going to be paying extra.

How Issues Have Modified Over the Years

To be truthful, the price of fee processing in Canada has gone down considerably through the years, significantly relating to interchange charges.

The price of these charges is about by the bank card corporations, who cost them as a share of every transaction.

Should you’d prefer to be taught extra about interchange charges, you need to take a look at our article on What You Must Know About Interchange Charges in Canada.

At any fee, on high of all these interchange charges, the banks sometimes add a litany of different charges to service provider’s payments, together with charges for fee terminals, assertion charges, community charges, knowledge charges, and naturally, the at all times ambiguous “miscellaneous” charges.

No matter it’s they’re charging, banks are accountable for most of the price of fee processing, and the unhappy actuality is no person actually is aware of what lots of their charges are for.

In any case, as we already talked about, interchange charges in Canada have gone down significantly, significantly during the last decade or so, and this comes because of larger scrutiny by retailers, the media, governments, and teams just like the Canadian Federation of Unbiased Enterprise.

To place issues in perspective, after we began on this business ten years in the past, there have been a ton of rewards playing cards and company playing cards that had interchange charges as excessive as three per cent.

Right this moment, we not often see playing cards with interchange charges this excessive, and during the last couple of years, for the primary time, we’re seeing fairly just a few playing cards at lower than one per cent.

Sadly, regardless of these charges being considerably lowered by the bank card corporations, Canadian enterprise homeowners are nonetheless getting gouged on their fee processing.

But when the price of these charges has gone down, then why is that this nonetheless taking place?

Nicely, sadly, many banks have been benefiting from the scenario with some fairly misleading practices.

The Soiled Tips Performed by the Banks

Whereas a lot of these things can’t be confirmed, we’ve seen greater than sufficient statements to concentrate on the soiled methods the banks have been taking part in.

One of many methods they prefer to play is that when interchange charges go down, as a substitute of passing these financial savings on to their clients, they’ll use this as a buffer.

What can we imply by that?

Nicely, as bank card corporations cost much less for every transaction, this provides the banks the chance to cost different charges, as a result of they know they will get away with it, as most retailers will nonetheless be paying the same quantity every month, and subsequently, they’re unlikely to note the price of these new charges.

Furthermore, many retailers aren’t even conscious of what interchange charges are, in order that they’re not going to know once they go down, and this makes it even simpler for the banks to take benefit.

One factor they’re infamous for is making retailers assume they’re getting deal by providing them decrease charges on the transactions which are costing them the least sum of money, whereas protecting them unaware that they’ve raised their charges on the transactions which are costing them probably the most.

This is only one instance of the way in which banks are taking benefit, however make no mistake, they’ve an extended historical past of those sorts of misleading dealings.

We’ve even observed one financial institution particularly that can provide a reduced certified fee to retailers, however then jack up the worth on their non-qualified charges to make up for regardless of the low cost is, which means they most likely received’t save something.

The underside line is the banks know that many retailers are unfamiliar with the prices related to fee processing, and so they’re taking full benefit of that ignorance.

Why You Ought to Keep away from Giving Your Enterprise to Banks

At this level, it’s apparent why retailers ought to cease giving their enterprise to banks, however we felt it was necessary to enter larger element on this level and supply correct context.

From our perspective, the principle motive why the price of fee processing is so excessive on this nation is due to the banks, and the way in which they’ve been taking benefit.

That being mentioned, issues are by no means going to alter as long as retailers proceed to present their enterprise to banks.

So, if you wish to lower your expenses on fee processing, probably the greatest issues you are able to do is select a non-bank supplier.

The extra enterprise homeowners do that, the extra the banks will notice that we’re on to them, and the extra incentive they’ll have to stay aggressive by truly reducing their costs.

Moreover, as we mentioned above, sometimes, the banks have huge overhead, 1000’s of workers, and 1000’s of shareholders, so the very last thing they wish to do is provide you with a reduction in your fee processing.

However, right here at Lucid Funds, we’re privately owned, which suggests we don’t have any shareholders, and we’re a a lot smaller firm with lower than a dozen workers, so we will truly afford to present you deal.

On the similar time, our mission is to do what’s in the very best pursuits of enterprise homeowners, which is why we desire to make use of what’s generally known as cost-plus pricing.

What this implies is that each time the bank card corporations scale back their interchange charges, we’re going to go these financial savings on to you, which may prevent tons of and even 1000’s of {dollars} per 30 days in your fee processing.

On the similar time, we are going to by no means take benefit by sneaking “miscellaneous” charges onto your invoice, as a result of this sort of deception is simply plain incorrect.

There are additionally many different non-bank suppliers on the market who truly care about their clients and wish to save them cash on fee processing.

That being mentioned, we’d a lot somewhat you give your small business to a non-bank supplier – even when it’s not us – than see you giving your small business to the banks, as that call goes to learn each enterprise homeowners and our business as a complete.

Need to be taught extra about what we will do that can assist you lower your expenses on fee processing? We love to assist retailers preserve extra of their hard-earned cash. Give us a name as we speak to be taught extra about what we will do for you.