Walz is now #tampontim according to Republicans. LOL

One other day, one other dumb factor Republicans are mad about. It appears like they’re operating out of issues to pin towards Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her operating mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

After Harris named Walz as her vice presidential decide, Republicans went trying by means of his document to search out one thing they may go after him for. What they settled on, apparently, was a regulation Walz signed that made sanitary merchandise accessible to “all menstruating college students” in public faculties.

Now, they’ve nicknamed the vice presidential hopeful “Tampon Tim.” It’s the form of insult that makes your entire GOP look silly and immature. Truthfully, I am undecided they notice it is a praise.

Tim Walz’s largest sin appears to be he helped college students

Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, speaks during a campaign rally with U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 6, 2024.

The language within the Minnesota regulation is purposefully broad in order that trans college students could be included. Invoice writer Rep. Sandra Feist mentioned she heard from precise transgender college students who requested for the language to be inclusionary.

As a result of the regulation dared to acknowledge that trans folks exist, conservatives have misplaced their minds over it. Trump marketing campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt introduced the regulation up on Fox Information, calling it a “radical” coverage and a “menace to (ladies’s) well being.”

