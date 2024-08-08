Walz is now #tampontim according to Republicans. LOL

One other day, one other dumb factor Republicans are mad about. It appears like they’re operating out of issues to pin towards Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her operating mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

After Harris named Walz as her vice presidential decide, Republicans went trying by means of his document to search out one thing they may go after him for. What they settled on, apparently, was a regulation Walz signed that made sanitary merchandise accessible to “all menstruating college students” in public faculties.

Now, they’ve nicknamed the vice presidential hopeful “Tampon Tim.” It’s the form of insult that makes your entire GOP look silly and immature. Truthfully, I am undecided they notice it is a praise.

Tim Walz’s largest sin appears to be he helped college students

The language within the Minnesota regulation is purposefully broad in order that trans college students could be included. Invoice writer Rep. Sandra Feist mentioned she heard from precise transgender college students who requested for the language to be inclusionary.

As a result of the regulation dared to acknowledge that trans folks exist, conservatives have misplaced their minds over it. Trump marketing campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt introduced the regulation up on Fox Information, calling it a “radical” coverage and a “menace to (ladies’s) well being.”

On X, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik posted a photograph of a tampon field with Walz’s face on it and the caption “#TamponTim.” Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller mentioned: “There isn’t any universe the place a person who offers tampons to teenage boys goes to be subsequent in line to be president.”

I can’t imagine that is what right-wing activists are going with. Not solely are they mischaracterizing a regulation that advantages 1000’s of Minnesota college students, however they’re additional stigmatizing menstruation by appearing prefer it’s inappropriate for teenage boys to know what a tampon appears like.

That’s fairly ridiculous, contemplating it’s one thing that impacts almost 2 billion folks worldwide every month. The extent of insecurity is staggering.

It is clear Republicans are struggling to search out insults

It’s not the one factor Republicans are attacking Walz for. He’s been accused of adjusting the Minnesota flag to resemble Somalia’s, one thing he didn’t do. Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance accused him of “stolen valor.”

To me, this alerts that the Republican Social gathering has little or no to criticize Walz for, except for the truth that he’s a Democrat. In the meantime, the folksy governor has begun successful over voters who’re simply now studying about his document.

With their new “Tampon Tim” assault, all the best wing is doing is giving Democrats extra issues to be enthusiastic about. It’s embarrassing that they assume it’ll deter folks.

