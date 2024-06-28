Walter Thomas Named VP Of Artist Development At Motown Gospel/TAMLA Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) introduced the promotion of Walter Thomas to the position of Vice President of Artist Improvement at Motown Gospel and TAMLA Data.

Thomas, who beforehand served as Director of Artist Improvement for CCMG, will probably be tasked in his new position with fostering the event of the label’s artist roster and supporting advertising and marketing initiatives.

In his new submit, Thomas stories to CCMG Co-Presidents Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy.

Earlier than becoming a member of CCMG, Thomas served as CEO of Company 22 Music & Leisure, the place he managed the careers of artists comparable to DOE, JJ Hairston, Jonathan McReynolds, Maverick Metropolis Music, Smokie Norful and extra.

Moreover, CCMG introduced that Alexandria “Dria” Greenback has been employed as Senior Director of A&R at TAMLA & Motown Gospel.

A two-time Grammy winner and recipient of Stellar and Dove Awards, Greenback will work carefully with Thomas to find and signal new expertise. Previous to becoming a member of CCMG, Greenback served as Director of A&R at Attain Data in Atlanta, the place she labored with artists comparable to Lecrae, For King + Nation, Kirk Franklin, Chloe x Halle, PJ Morton, The Disney Channel, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and extra.

“I’m deeply honored to step into the position of Vice President of Artist Improvement for Motown Gospel and TAMLA,” says Thomas. “These iconic labels have a legacy of inspiring and uplifting music, and I’m dedicated to persevering with this custom by creating the subsequent era of extraordinary artists. I’m equally thrilled to welcome Alexandria Greenback as our new Senior Director of A&R. Alexandria’s modern strategy and eager ear for expertise are unmatched, and I’m assured that collectively we are going to elevate our artists to new heights. That is an thrilling time for us, and I sit up for all that we’ll accomplish at Motown Gospel and TAMLA.”