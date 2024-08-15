Wally Amos of ‘Famous Amos’ cookies has died

Wally Amos, the founding father of the long-lasting Well-known Amos cookie model, has died at 88. Amos was an innovator within the meals trade, later dropping possession of the corporate and rights to the identify.

Amos began the model after taking a $25,000 mortgage in 1975 from associates in California to pursue his concept for high-quality cookies. He ended up creating some of the well-known names within the cookie enterprise.

Decoda Literacy Options mentioned Amos would bake cookies utilizing his aunt’s recipe as a interest whereas he labored on the William Morris Expertise Company. He was typically complemented on them by coworkers. It was from that basis that he was capable of later begin a cookie firm.

The New York Instances reported that his kids Shawn and Sarah Amos mentioned his dying got here after a battle with dementia. Amos died on Tuesday at his residence in Honolulu along with his spouse Carol by his facet.

In a press release his household famous his well-liked “Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism,” calling Wally’s profession “an amazing American success story, and a supply of Black satisfaction.”

Amos additionally co-founded the nationwide model Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co., which is predicated in Shirley, N.Y. . It was based shortly after Amos misplaced possession and identify rights to his Well-known Amos empire, the Related Press reported.

After his success in California, Amos continued his work in Hawaii.

Amos was a studying advocate and hosted a studying room at his Hawaii cookie store, the place he was recognized to host occasions selling studying for kids. In 1991 Wally was introduced with the Nationwide Literacy Honors Award by President George H.W. Bush.

His kids later mentioned, “Our dad taught us the worth of arduous work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our goals.”

“We additionally know he would find it irresistible in the event you had a chocolate chip cookie at this time,” his household mentioned.